The perfect excuse for a spot of retail therapy…

Had your eye on something at The Dubai Mall recently? A huge mega sale will run for three days over the long weekend, with discounts up to 90 per cent at the world’s largest mall.

From Thursday October 29 to Saturday October 31, shoppers can enjoy massive savings across many of their favourite brands. With payday upon us, we can’t think of a better excuse than to hit the shops this weekend.

If you’re preparing for the Dubai Fitness Challenge, now is the time to take advantage of huge discounts on sportswear, wellness products, with up to 90 per cent off.

There’s up to 75 per cent off on fashion, beauty and jewellery too, so you can treat yourself to a new look for less. Hundreds of brands have signed up to give 14 hours per day of discounts to Dubai Mall customers.

Shoppers can also earn Emirates Skyward Miles while the shop when they download the Dubai Mall app. All you need to do is scan the receipts and you’ll earn on points on any purchases over Dhs100.

After a long day of retail therapy, you’ll have no doubt worked up an appetite, so be sure to check out the huge range of food and beverage outlets on offer at the mall.

The sale will be on during normal mall opening times, from Thursday October 29 at 10am until Saturday October 31 at midnight.

The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Thursday October 29 to Saturday October 31, 10am to midnight. thedubaimall.com

Image: Provided