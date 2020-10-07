Sponsored: Reasons you should rediscover Jones the Grocer…

Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club has a well-deserved reputation for plating up great food, but it has so much more going on than just gastro-swaggery.

Whether it’s live entertainment or delicious deals on dining, there’s something exciting to experience every single day of the week.

And with the weather hitting peak terrace temps in Dubai, right now is the perfect time to rediscover our old mate Jones.

Jazz club

If you’ve not been to the venue’s famous Thursday Jazz Nights, you will almost certainly have heard about them. There’s a strong chance these weekly events are the coolest thing that ever happens on a golf course. And that includes John Daly’s trouser collection.

From 7.30pm you can wrap your jazz hands around two hours of unlimited wine, cheeseboards and charcuterie selections, whilst listening to the soulful sounds of a live jazz performer. All for just Dhs199. Nice.

When the sun goes down

You can really take your time over Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club’s daily ‘Sundowners’ sessions. With select beverages for just Dhs30 available between 6pm and 10pm, you’ll be celebrating the setting sun long after it has dipped below the horizon.

Date night deals

The restaurant’s ‘Cured, Curd, Matured’ promotion offers a sophisticated dining experience at just Dhs175 for two people. Enjoy a cheese and meat sharing charcuterie board, with posh pic-n-mix privileges, paired appropriately with a bottle of wine.

Going Viya

You can also earn Viya, Dubai’s Lifestyle Rewards App, loyalty points on purchases at Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club.

Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club, open daily 7am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 417 9999, www.dubaigolf.com/jones

