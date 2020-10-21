Perfect the art of the pourover, Siphon or cold brew…

Coffee runs through the veins of the What’s On team. And while we all have our go-to baristas and favourite cafes in Dubai, our home-brewing game could do with some attention. Mokha 1450 Coffee Lounge is here to help, offering free coffee brewing classes at its Palm Jumeirah Cafe.

Every Saturday for the next four weeks, Mokha 1450 Coffee Lounge in the Golden Mile Galleria will be hosting one-hour workshops, from 2pm to 3pm. Catering to everyone from coffee novices to single-origin aficionados, the classes will cover a range of brewing and extraction methods.

Mokha 1450’s award-winning baristas will be on hand to talk you through the perfect pourover, killer cold brews, and the high-tech Siphon coffee, which looks like it’s been plucked from a science lab.

The weekly coffee classes in Dubai are free to attend, and there’s no need to register in advance – simply show up ready to brew on the day. They’ll cover different brewing methods each week, but if you have a technique you’ve been dying to try, just let the baristas know when you arrive.

The Palm Jumeirah classes follow on from the success of the free workshops at Mokha 1450 Coffee Boutique on Al Wasl Road, which ran in August.

Mokha 1450 Coffee Lounge, Street Level, Building 8, Golden Mile Galleria, Palm Jumeirah. Coffee brewing classes, 2pm to 3pm, Sat Oct 24, Oct 31, Nov 7 and Nov 14. Free. Tel: (0)4 425 4067. mokha1450.com.