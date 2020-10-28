The new digital initiative is the UAE’s next step in the fight against Covid-19…

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has launched a new digital initiative, ‘Your data… Your identity’, calling on all UAE citizens and residents to update their personal details online.

The updated data will help the medical sector coordinate its efforts and response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will be accessible to other government sectors.

Brig Murshid Al Mazrouei, official spokesman of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship, made the announcement in Tuesday’s media briefing.

أعلن العميد مرشد المزروعي، المدير التنفيذي للبيانات السكانية في #الهيئة_الاتحادية_للهوية_والجنسية خلال الإحاطة الإعلامية عن إطلاق الهيئة لمبادرة “بياناتك..هويتك”الهادفة إلى تحديث البيانات الشخصية من خلال التطبيق الذكي أو عبر الموقع الإلكتروني https://t.co/LWkY4cllel pic.twitter.com/A8JeU8UU5P — Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) October 27, 2020

According to Brig Murshid Al Mazrouei, ‘Your data… Your identity’ digital initiative is aimed at updating the personal data of all UAE citizens and residents. Personal details can be checked and updated through the ICA’s smart application or via the ica.gov.ae website.

Brigadier Murshid Al Mazrouei told the media briefing that the process of updating the data effectively supports the UAE’s efforts to fight coronavirus and limit its spread, by providing a digital system that meets the requirements of the health sector and other government services.

The first phase begins today, Wednesday October 28, and will run for up to one month. Initially, the focus will be on updating the personal details of all UAE citizens aged 18 to 60, along with their dependents.

Once the first phase is complete, it is planned that the ‘Your data… Your identity’ data-collection initiative will be rolled out to all other segments of the UAE.

For more information on updating your personal details in the UAE, contact the ICA call centre on 600 522222 or visit ica.gov.ae.