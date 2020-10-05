Sponsored: Download the free Viya lifestyle app and start earning rewards today…

Want to have your finger firmly on the pulse of Dubai’s leisure scene? New luxury lifestyle app Viya brings the best of Dubai to your fingertips, with a curated selection of the hottest hotels, restaurants and activities.

Viya has teamed up with some of the biggest names in UAE hospitality to bring you exclusive offers and discounts at a range of venues.

Hotel partners include Mandarin Oriental, Park Hyatt Dubai, Andaz Dubai The Palm, The Westin Mina Seyahi and Dusit Thani, making that UAE staycation or pool day more affordable than ever.

Viya has also joined forces with Dubai Golf to offer dining, gym and leisure experiences at Emirates Golf Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, including the top-rated French-Mediterranean restaurant Carine, family favourite Jones the Grocer, and pampering palace Sensasia Spa.

There’s a range of tempting offers to choose from, including two-for-one dishes, drinks and rounds of golf; and discounts on your dining bill, spa treatment or pool day.

How to use the Viya app

To get started, all you need to do is download the free Viya app via Google Play or the App Store, then register your details and complete your profile.

The Instagram-style galleries make it a breeze to browse Viya’s cherry-picked collection of venues and offers – use the list view for Dubai-wide inspiration, or the map option if you know the area you’d like to visit.

There are QR codes for on-the-spot redemption, and real-time payment integration that takes the hassle out of settling bills.

Not only will you have access to exclusive offers and discounts within the app, you’ll also earn rewards in the form of Viya loyalty points. For every Dhs10 you spend with a Viya partner, you’ll earn Dhs1 to use on future experiences.

Visit: viya.ae