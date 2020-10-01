WIN! An incredible seven-day active retreat for two to Zanzibar with Tribe X
Worth Dhs12,000…
It used to be that holidays were just that – holidays. Now, holidays need to be something truly Instagrammable, with a life-changing story of personal betterment. UAE-based wellness and travel brand Tribe X (mytribex.co) offers just the thing; adventurous, international retreats that are fun, inclusive, and give back to local communities. If that sounds right up your alley, this is the perfect prize. Tribe X is giving away two spots on their next wellness retreat to one very lucky What’s On reader: A glorious week-long active adventure to Zanzibar (worth a whopping Dhs12,000) from November 25 to December 2 for you and a friend.
The jam-packed schedule includes yin yoga and meditations, circuit training, hidden gem tours, kayaking, and kite surfing plus all your room and board. They’ll be beach volleyball contests, dolphin and surf safaris, as well as a visit to a local school where you can personally donate clothing. And that is just the tip of the iceberg. Jealous? Us? Yes, very.
*This prize is for two people sharing a room. Accommodation, food and all activities are included. Flights and visa/travel insurance is not.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before October 31, 2020 at 5pm
Usual terms and conditions apply.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after October 31, 2020 at 5pm