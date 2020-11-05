Grab your girl friends and shake things up at these brand new offerings…

We never need much of an excuse to catch up with our nearest and dearest friends, but if you did, there are some excellent new ladies’ nights to try in Dubai this week. From an Emily in Paris-themed ladies’ night to one that’s all about the Queens, plus two new Saturday offerings, here are 5 brand new ladies’ nights to try in Dubai this week…

Monday

‘Salute, Bella’ at Trattoria by Cinque

For a ladies’ night with a little Italian flair, check out ‘Salute, Bella’ at Trattoria by Cinque at FIVE Jumeirah Village Circle. Between 7pm to 10pm on Mondays, ladies can enjoy three complimentary house beverages with the purchase of one main course from the a la carte menu.

Trattoria by Cinque, FIVE Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, Mondays, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @cinquetrattoriadubai

Tuesday

‘Emily in Paris’ at Marina Social

If you enjoyed binge-watching one of Netflix’s most popular current shows, Emily in Paris, you’ll be pleased to know the Parisian experience is about to come to the UAE. ‘Emily in Dubai’ is the new ladies’ night launching on Tuesday November 17 at Marina Social by Jason Atherton. A ‘tres chic’ affair, the new ladies’ night will feature a dinner menu inspired by the popular show, including ‘Lou Malnati’s Pizza, steak that Gabriel insists has been cooked correctly and Le Omlette’. The three course meal plus two hours of free-flowing beverages will be priced at Dhs250.

Emily in Dubai, Marina Social by Jason Atherton, Tuesdays, 6pm onwards, Dhs250. Tel: (055) 483 5962. marinasocialdubai.com

Wednesday

‘Queens’ at The London Project

‘Queens Night’ launches at The London Project on Wednesday, November 18, taking place from 7pm to 1am. The ladies’ night is priced at Dhs199 which will get you five crown tokens. It’s up to you whether you trade these in for specially-curated cocktails, spirits or wine, or for one of the tantalizing dishes on the special ladies’ night menu. Cocktails include Passion Fruit Fizz, London Bridge Fizz or Queens Night’s very own ‘Her Majesty’s Shoe’.

Queens Night, The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Wednesdays from November 18, 7pm to 1am, Dhs199 for five tokens. Tel: (0)56 913 4699. @thelondonprojectdubai

Saturday

‘Bloom Ladies’ Night’ at Flair 5

Flair 5’s gorgeous and contemporary terrace is the perfect spot for catching up over a cocktail or two, especially during the glorious winter weather. ‘Bloom Ladies’ Night’ has just launched there and it will run every Saturday between 8pm to midnight. Enjoy two selected house beverages, plus a bite to eat from the snack menu for Dhs100.

Flair 5, Ritz Carlton DIFC, Dubai, Saturdays, 8pm to 12am, Dhs100 for two house drinks and a snack. Tel: 04 372 2323. @flair.5

‘Saturdays at Cafe Belge’

Cafe Belge is arguably one of DIFC’s trendiest spots and a new ladies’ night has just launched there on a Saturday. Bag yourself a seat on the pretty terrace and enjoy two selected house beverages and a platter of food for Dhs99.

Cafe Belge, Ritz Carlton DIFC, Dubai, Saturdays 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99 for two house drinks and a food platter. Tel: (04) 372 2323. @cafebelgedubai

