6 things to do in Dubai this week: November 22 to 25

Get these in the diary…

It’s the start of a brand-new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. From discounts on activities to breakfast with some cute characters, we’ve rounded up six amazing things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday November 22

1. Get 60 per cent off tickets to top Dubai attractions

Emaar Entertainment’s White Friday sales are back. Between November 22 and 26, you can avail a flat 60 per cent off standard tickets to At the Top Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, Dubai Ice Rink, VR Park, Kidzania Dubai, EKart Zabeel and Dig It.

@emaardubai

2. Enjoy unlimited sushi at Karma Kafe

Every Sunday at Karma Kafe, guests can enjoy three hours of unlimited sushi for just Dhs100, or for Dhs200, you can get unlimited sushi and unlimited drinks. The deal runs for three hours between 6pm and 1am every Sunday.

Karma Kafe, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Sundays, 6pm to 1am, 3hrs from Dhs100. Tel: (04) 565 7220. @karmakafedubai

Monday November 23

3. Pick up some body-positive tips

This Monday, the Hundred Wellness Centre will be hosting an 80-minute complimentary workshop all about body positivity. Embark on a journey of self-compassion with certified practitioner, Helen Pleic. At 7pm, the workshop will begin with an introduction to the mind, followed by a body kinetic exercise, before a group rapid transformational therapy (RTT) session.

The Hundred Wellness Centre, Villa # 21, 53 B St, Jumeirah 1, Monday Nov 23, 7pm, free. Tel: (04) 344 7333.

Tuesday November 24

4. Enjoy breakfast with penguins

Ski Dubai has launched a new deal where guests can interact with penguins as they wake up and begin their day. For Dhs65 you can pick a dish, a hot drink and a seat at North 28 from 8.30am to witness the alluring animals wake up and go for wander. Dishes include shakshuka, pancakes, omelette, eggs Benedict and more. If you want to really interact with the penguins, you can upgrade to the next package which includes the breakfast, plus a morning walk around the slopes for Dhs150.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8.30am to 10am, Dhs65 breakfast, Dhs150 breakfast and walk. skidxb.com