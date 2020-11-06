6 things to do in Dubai this week: November 22 to 25
Get these in the diary…
It’s the start of a brand-new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. From discounts on activities to breakfast with some cute characters, we’ve rounded up six amazing things to do in Dubai this week.
Sunday November 22
1. Get 60 per cent off tickets to top Dubai attractions
Emaar Entertainment’s White Friday sales are back. Between November 22 and 26, you can avail a flat 60 per cent off standard tickets to At the Top Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, Dubai Ice Rink, VR Park, Kidzania Dubai, EKart Zabeel and Dig It.
2. Enjoy unlimited sushi at Karma Kafe
Every Sunday at Karma Kafe, guests can enjoy three hours of unlimited sushi for just Dhs100, or for Dhs200, you can get unlimited sushi and unlimited drinks. The deal runs for three hours between 6pm and 1am every Sunday.
Karma Kafe, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Sundays, 6pm to 1am, 3hrs from Dhs100. Tel: (04) 565 7220. @karmakafedubai
Monday November 23
3. Pick up some body-positive tips
This Monday, the Hundred Wellness Centre will be hosting an 80-minute complimentary workshop all about body positivity. Embark on a journey of self-compassion with certified practitioner, Helen Pleic. At 7pm, the workshop will begin with an introduction to the mind, followed by a body kinetic exercise, before a group rapid transformational therapy (RTT) session.
The Hundred Wellness Centre, Villa # 21, 53 B St, Jumeirah 1, Monday Nov 23, 7pm, free. Tel: (04) 344 7333.
Tuesday November 24
4. Enjoy breakfast with penguins
Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8.30am to 10am, Dhs65 breakfast, Dhs150 breakfast and walk. skidxb.com
Wednesday November 25
5. Catch up with the girls
From 5pm to midnight every Wednesday at Brass Monkey, girls can sip on four selected drinks and tuck into two dishes from a special ladies menu, which includes beef chilli nachos, upside-down gyozas and an all-American style banana split. All for Dhs119.
Ladies Night, Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Wednesdays 5pm to midnight, Dhs119, play cards start from Dhs100 and don’t expire. @brassmonkeysocial
6. Treat yourself to an alfresco date night
Every week, between Wednesday and Saturday, Drift Beach Dubai offers alfresco dining between 7pm and 11pm. Enjoy dinner under the stars, next to the lit infinity pool, with dishes such as les escargots, côte de veau Milanaise and le poulpe braisé followed by pain perdu. Live entertainment will be provided by a DJ and saxophonist, as well as a singer.
Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Weds to Sat, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai