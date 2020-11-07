Our pick of what’s epic in Abu Dhabi…

If you’re looking for a sign to treat yo’self this weekend, consider this it. It’s time to head out, play out, stay out and get the best out of every waking moment. Let’s do this Abu Dhabi.

Thursday, November 5

This is what we’re Taco-ing about

In an end to the week that’s bound to be consumed by election news, there’s only really one vote that’s important. And you don’t have to choose between two impossible options, you can get three and a half hours of unlimited tacos AND hops at Zaya Nurai’s Mexican restaurant, Dusk – every Thursday night. This private island fiesta is available for Dhs280 and there’s even a ‘sans hops’ soft drinks only option for Dhs210.

Zaya Nurai, is a 15 minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least 30 minutes prior to meal start, every Fri 7.30pm to 11pm. Book your space now, by calling (02) 506 6274, zayanuraiisland.com

Different strokes

Just when we thought Ferrari World had maxed out its Italian credit, it launches a Painting and Pizza evening. It’s part of the park’s 10th anniversary celebrations and promises to add some deeper shades of fun to the thrill-rides and racing exhibits. Charged at Dhs275 per person (including park entry) you can mangiare (eat) your fill of traditional Napolitan pizza, and follow the brushstrokes of an Italian artist in creating your very own masterpiece. We presume it’ll be a car. The price also includes equipment hire.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Thu November 5 only 6pm to 8pm Dhs275. ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Friday, November 6

Poissonate about brunching

This restaurant’s fresh and breezy terrace space is the perfect spot to pull up a chair and watch the world go by at the weekend. The eatery specialises in serving the palate-Aquatica… fresh seafood, and the Friday brunch is the pearl in their collection of weekly offerings. It’s Dhs298 for the house beverages package or just Dhs199 if you’re content with soft drinks.

Aquarium, Yas Marina, every Fri 1pm-5pm, from Dhs198. Tel: (02) 565 0007, yasmarina.ae

We’re so down for these night-time nibbles

The Hakkasan Friday night brunch is back this weekend and constitutes essential eating for fans of fine Chinese food. It’s staged on the elegant Emirates Palace terrace top, and includes Peking duck, a selection of modern dim sum, small sharing eats, dessert, cocktails, bubbles and grape.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, 8pm to 11pm Dhs388. Tel: (02) 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Saturday, November 7

Spread your wings (with sauce)

Wing Gang listen up: Rooftop wonder-bar Up & Below at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, has just launched a new ‘Wing Thing’ offer that could very well be the best chicken wing deal in the capital. It’s Dhs129 for unlimited select house drinks along with 12 finger-licking chicken wings and the promotion is available every single day. It can’t just be us thinking — that kind of deal on the ultimate pub snack is worth getting into a flap about.

Up & Below at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, Daily 3pm to midnight, Dhs129. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi, cy.auhcy.ays@courtyard.com

Annext big thing

Sophisticated tribe hive, Annex is back at The Abu Dhabi Edition and dedicated to making our weekends great again. Split into Annex Rooftop and the Annex Club, the ‘multi-level entertainment space’ returns with a new laidback Saturday raving session, with marina views, free-flowing drinks, nibbles and bohemian beats. Hosted between 5pm and 11.30pm, it’s your invitation to see off the weekend in style — the drinks list includes bubbles and mixology, the setlist is straight Balearic chill, and at Dhs248 for the house package (5pm to 8pm) and Dhs199 for soft, we’re calling it… issa whole vibe.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Thu and Fri rooftop 7pm to 11.30pm, club 11.30pm to 4am, Sat rooftop 5pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (02) 208 0000, @annexabudhabi

The call of the wild

This week, popular amazonian-inspired restaurant chain, Rainforest Cafe opened a brand new branch in Abu Dhabi too, nestled next to The Fountains of Yas Mall. If you’ve never been to a Rainforest Cafe, here you’ll find dinner AND a show. One of the biggest reasons behind the brand’s continued popularity is the mid-meal theatrics of the ‘living decor’. Inside the live-action eateries, diners can order a range of American classics, including signature meat and seafood dishes from the grill, starting at around Dhs49.

The Rainforest Cafe, The Fountains, Yas Mall, Yas Island. rainforestcafeuae.com

