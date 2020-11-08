And where to find them…

This Thursday it’s the American festival of Thanksgiving, a time to count blessings and show thanks for all the good things in our lives. And that’s something we should all be thankful for.

Thursday, November 26

Escape to adventure

This hotel is all about adventure, and there’s a special package for those looking for their own exciting escapades. Appropriately titled, The Adventurer — you get a room, breakfast and a pair of sporting activity combinations at the nearby Al Forsan International Sports Resort. Guests will be able to choose between go-karting and archery, wake-boarding and archery, or horse-riding and archery. The real kick however is, all of that, is just Dhs400 for two people.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City A – 12th St. Tel: (04) 201 4000, marriott.com

Enjoy a more tranquil traditional Thanksgiving feast

The pool deck at Anantara Eastern Mangroves is hosting a star-spangled Thanksgiving feast this Thursday. Highlights from the buffet section will include carved turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, as well as pecan and key lime pie. Yee-haw.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran, Thu Nov 26 77pm to 11pm, soft Dhs245, house Dhs345. Tel: (02) 656 1000, anantara.com

Rocking the Kuzbara

There’s a special Thanksgiving dinner available at Marriott Downtown too. With a buffet, live cooking and carvery stations, and a big range of culinary Americana, including butternut squash, roast turkey, beef brisket, pasta station, pumpkin pie, pecan pie and warm apple crisp.

Kuzbara, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Old Airport Road), Dhs165 for soft, Dhs285 for house, marriott.com or call 02 304 7777

Friday, November 27

Eat, sleep, chill, repeat

This hotel has been running a neat little staycation deal that’s just perfect for foodies. The ‘Eat for Your Sleep’ packages starts at just Dhs600 (or from Dhs800 for a suite) and includes the full amount back to spend on food and beverage at the hotel’s eateries. Credit you could spend on Market Kitchen’s special Chromatic Menu, a set meal (Dhs250) that takes inspiration from each of the UAE flag colours (with meat and vegetarian options)

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

Being thankful for brunch

Market Kitchen is hosting a pair of special ‘Gobble Gobble Day’ version of its popular brunch with an evening (7pm to 11pm) session on Thursday and an afternoon option on Friday. Expect ALL the trimmings.

Market Kitchen, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, from Dhs250, bubbles. Tel: (800) 101101, @marketkitchenabudhabi

Saturday, November 28

Head to Hudayriyat for an X-tream weekend

One of the strongest focuses of the Hudayriyat redevelopment project was on creating the ultimate environment for an active outside lifestyle. Mission accomplished. There’s a genuinely impressive range of ways to elevate your heartrate, from sick lip-tricks at the Circuit X skate park in Marsana, to the four separate free-to-use bike tracks (including the overwater loop) of Marvista. The island is also home to getting gains on grains at the fee-less beachfront outdoor gym, a multitude of sports courts, an indoor 321 Sports activity centre, a rock climbing wall and an elevated rope assault course. In Marvista you’ll also find OCR, the UAE’s largest permanent obstacle course, now open for alfresco cross-fit beastings.

Open daily, facility hours vary, hudayriyatisland.ae

Theme park deals that make you double take

As part of the lead up to National Day, there’s a flash sale on Yas theme park tickets. The two-day, two-park sale tickets will be available to purchase online on each park’s website and the sale will run from November 26 to December 2. You won’t have to visit the parks right away though, whilst the sale is on you’ll be able to pre-book trips to the parks all the way up to December 25, 2020. There are two combo options available: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld or Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. The total price for either package works out at just Dhs220 per person.

Turkey Takeaway

Turkey to go is back at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr from November 20 to January 7, 2021. Apart from a whole roasted turkey, you will also get roasted potatoes, steamed broccoli, cranberry sauce and freshly baked rolls. It will cost Dhs570. Christmas dessert will be available from November 20 to January 7. You will need to book 24 hours in advance. Pick it up yourself or it’s Dhs50 extra for delivery.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, from Nov 20 to Jan 7. Tel: (02) 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

