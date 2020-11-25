Are your chestnuts roasting on an open fire yet? Gifts ordered and wrapped? Thought not. Luckily, we’ve been as busy as Santa’s elves finding the finest Christmas Eve dinners…

Annex

Annex Rooftop introduces an evening brunch for Christmas Eve with renowned views, DJ set, light bites, bubbles and fresh house drinks.

The Abu Dhabi EDITION, 7pm to 11pm (three-hour experience), Dhs248 with soft drinks, Dhs368 with house drinks. Tel: (0)22080000. @AnnexAbuDhabi

Central Grounds

There’s a festive edition of this venue’s popular lazy breakfast (available between 8am and 3pm… see…? Lazy) where you can feast on a range of popular brekkie favourites.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, 8am to 3pm, Dhs85. Tel: (02) 304 7777, marriott.com

Cho Gao

Give your Christmas Eve an Eastern flavour with this Asian version of the ‘night before Christmas’. It’s a five-course menu with the option of special grape.

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11pm, 199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (02) 616 6166, ihg.com

Easy Tiger

Take on a quiz with your family and friends before the big day at Easy Tiger bar. Each table receives a ham and cheese board for four, and three bottles of wine, as well as a festive cheesecake.

Al Ain Palace Hotel Abu Dhabi, 8pm, Dhs500 per table of four. Tel: (0)26780522. outout.com

Fairways

Fairways is rustling up a traditional braii this Christmas Eve where the chefs will barbecue a selection of marinated meats. A roast turkey and all the trimmings will also be served alongside South African sangria and beer.

The Westin Abu Dhabi, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks. westinbudhabi.com

Garage

There’s a special festive-themed version of this brunch on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It’s definitely one for those with a sweet tooth, we’ve been told to prepare for Wonker-levels of candy.

W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs365 for house. Tel: (02) 656 0000, marriott.com

Kamoon restaurant

Enjoy a festive menu at this moonlit venue that’s endowed with spectacular Gulf views. There’s a live oud player and an opportunity to dine in a private cabana.

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (02) 657 0000, @khalidiyapalacerotana

Le Brasserie

A four-course menu featuring traditional festive dishes.

Venetian Village,7pm to 11pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs147 for children 6 to 12 years. Tel: (0) 24041931. venetianvillage.ae

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

The Village Christmas Roast features a barbecue with assorted meats charred on the grill pit in the garden of The Village.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs149. Tel: (0) 37686666.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

A four-course evening dinner at new restaurant The Cove with free-flowing drinks.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs595 with house drinks. Tel: (0)26446666.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Al Ain

From 7pm, Radisson Blu hosts a dedicated Christmas Eve buffet, with roast carving, seafood platters and other festive goodies.

Radisson Blu Hotel & resort, 7pm to 11pm, from Dhs129. Tel: (0)3 7686666, radissonhotels.com

St. Regis Saadiyat Island

Sophisticated surrounds, a live pianist and a traditional spread (including seafood, roast turkey and beef wellington) await at this Christmas Eve event.

St, Regis Saadiyat Island, 7pm to midnight, from Dhs325 for soft, Dhs450 for house. Tel: (02) 498 8888, @stregissaadiyatisland

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar

Choose five tapas items from the menu as well as unlimited selected red and white wines for two hours.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, 4pm to 1am, Dhs165. Tel: (0)2 3075552. rotana.com

