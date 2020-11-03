The UAE flag is a symbol of unity, tolerance, growth and prosperity…

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) shared a video of a flag being raised at Qasr Al Hosn in celebration of the UAE’s Flag Day.

In the presence of HE Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, #UAEFlagDay was celebrated today at @QasrAlHosn @LouvreAbuDhabi and Al Ain Palace Museum. pic.twitter.com/kekkINCJfq — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) November 3, 2020

There was also a similarly patriotic ceremony at Louvre Abu Dhabi

And the familiar set of reds, greens, whites and blacks went up and stood proud against a stiff sea breeze at Abu Dhabi Sailing Club

What is the history of flag day?

The UAE celebrates Flag Day on November 3 each year, marking the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the country in 2004.

The national campaign was launched in 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour the country’s past, present and future.

What does happen, however, is that the UAE flag displayed proudly all over the country – frequently flying from malls, houses and cars.

This year public celebrations have been scaled back, as part of wider pandemic safety measures, to protect public health.

What do the UAE flag colours mean?

The UAE flag is made up of four colours – red, green, white and black.

According to an official guide: Red symbolises the sacrifices of previous generations who laid the foundations for the union. Green symbolises growth, prosperity and cultural renaissance. White displays the nation’s charitable contributions and support for security and peace in the world. Black reflects the strength of Emiratis and their rejection of injustice and extremism.

