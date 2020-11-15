Tough on boredom, tough on the causes of boredom…

Sunday, November 15

This festival of lights food combo is appropriately lit

Tiffin is the ultimate affordable Indian tapas, and you’ll struggle to find a better ambassador for the dish in the UAE, than at Tiffin & More. It’s their thing. And as a special treat for the Festival of Lights, they’re cooking up a Diwali combo, an electric kaleidoscope of palate-pleasing flavours from the old country – that’s available to order for delivery until November 17. Their Diwali feast from the east is just Dhs50 for the veg version (Dhs60 for meat) and is good for four people. You’ll find eats such as Punjabi Samosa, Malai Kofta, Aloo Curry and Chole Masala, Coin Puries and Porotta, Vermicelly Rice Pulao and a selection of Indian desserts.

Until Tue November 17, from Dhs50, Tiffin & More deliver across Abu Dhabi via Zomato, Deliveroo and Talabat.

Monday, November 16

Yo-da Man(dalorian)

It’s almost exactly a year since the release of the acclaimed first season of Star Wars universe spin-off The Mandalorian. A simpler time, with simple pleasures — this series introduced us to The Child AKA Baby Yoda and launched a thousand chiccy nuggie-based memes. It’s a Samurai-esque saga that dives into the curiosities of a warrior creed on the brink of extinction, thick with themes of companionship and the price of honour. Season two promises to drop us even deeper down the sarlacc pit, following the emergence of a darksaber wielding Impreirial antagonist, and a mission trajectory that will almost certainly bring Mando in contact with the Jedi. And it’s available to watch now on OSN, either via satellite subscription or via the handy OSN streaming app (Dhs35 per month, and a free seven-day trial).

Tuesday, November 17

The artist’s palate

As part of the year-round Chef’s Table series, 10 of the capital’s top restaurants will be offering exclusive five-course menus for Art On A Plate. These creative tasting menus look as good as they taste, drawing inspiration from famous painters, musicians and art forms. Highlights include the vibrant French-Mediterranean cuisine at LPM, a contemporary Cantonese tasting menu at Hakkasan, and inventive Italian dishes inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci paintings at Villa Toscana.

Until December 15, Various locations around Abu Dhabi. To browse the menus and book your spot at the Chef’s Table, visit: adculinaryseason.ae/chefs-table/

The Quiz-tal maze

Tuesday nights at Blu Sky Lounge & Grill in Southern Sun Abu Dhabi are quiz nights, the test of trivia is led by Quiz Master General — Chalkie and kicks off at 8.30pm. You and your team can flex your egg-headery in the company of the venue’s, all-day erry-day happy hour which offers select drinks at just Dhs25.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area, Tue from 8.30pm, free. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

Wednesday, November 18

When we say we want a cheap flight, this is what we mean

Gravity bothering attraction, Clymb is a whole-year-old this month. The traditional cake and balloon don’t fit the festivity profile for an adrenaline hub, so for their celebrations this year, they’re dropping the First Time Flyer package to just Dhs175. That gets you two flights, pre-flight training, flight gear rental and access to the accumulated knowledge of a professional instructor. And the offer is valid until the end of November. It’s normally Dhs235, so that’s a drop worthy of a skydive centre.

Clymb, Yas Mall (by Ferrari World entrance), Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday noon to 11pm. Tel: (600) 511115, clymbabudhabi.com

Hitting the right key

You have until December 1, 2020 to join AlFahim’s Abu Dhabi scavenger hunt, The Dream Key for your chance to win prizes such as an Opel Crossland X car and a luxury stay and brunch package at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. For at shot at scooping one of these epic giveaways, you’ll need to decipher clues that will lead you to a series of keys, scattered across the emirate. Your journey begins, along with full instructions on how to play, at the @alfahimofficial Instagram page.

