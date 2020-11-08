5 awesome things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Get out your diary…

It’s Sunday again, but fear not! The weekend is only five days away, and we have five ways listed below for you to get their faster.

From visiting a stunning palace to trying a new menu, here are five cool things to schedule in this week…

Sunday, November 8

Head to Rainforest Cafe for dinner and a show

Popular amazonian-inspired restaurant chain, Rainforest Cafe has a new branch located next to The Fountains of Yas Mall. Apart from delicious American classics, you can enjoy mid-meal theatrics of the ‘living decor’. It includes a live tropical thunderstorm (minus the rainfall), complete with animatronic wildlife. The cafe will be part of the inaugural Yas Flavors Festival taking place from November 8 and 28.

The Rainforest Cafe, The Fountains, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel:(0)2 566 1999. rainforestcafeuae.com

Visit the stunning Qasr Al Watan

The breathtaking cultural landmark reopened its doors in October and is perfect to visit, especially now since the cooler months are finally here. Admire the stunning Arabian architecture, gain a deeper understanding of the UAE’s governing traditions and values and explore a vast collection of historic artefacts and manuscripts. Tickets are just Dhs60 for adults (Dhs30 for kids). Make your bookings online here before you head on over. Do note, if it’s the Palace in Motion light and sound show you want to catch, visit on Thursday, Friday or Saturday in the evening at 7.30pm. The library for the moment is still closed. Check out our video when we visited last year.

Qasr Al Watan, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan is closed Mon, open on Sun, Tue and Wed between 10am and 6pm, Thu to Sat midday to 7.30pm, Dhs60. Book on qasralwatan.ae

Monday, November 9

Try a new menu

Waves Outdoor Lounge at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan has revamped its food menu with a whopping 18 new dishes. The vast selection of sharing bites include spicy Buffalo wings, bao combo with fries and classic poutine. Don’t like to share your meals? We recommend trying fish ‘n’ chips, grilled beef tenderloin and grilled lamb chops. On the dessert menu, there’s a new and delicious Nutella fried bao with banana, Nutella sauce and peanut crumble. Waves Outdoor Lounge, Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Abu Dhabi, daily 11.30am to 8.30pm. Tel: (0)2 501 6088. @waves_abudhabi

Tuesday, November 10

Enjoy the deals at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Located on the 36th floor of this hotel, Jazz & Fizz offers up some truly stunning views ad some great deals. For ladies night on Tuesday, girls can slurp on bottomless sips of grape and 50 per cent off food between 6pm and 3am. Gents can make a saving on the ‘Post Office’ happy hour deal with 50 per cent off house beverages and 25 per cent off food items. This deal is available everyday between 6pm and 9pm every single day.

Jazz & Fizz, Level 36, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, open 6pm to 3am daily. Tel: (02) 813 7890, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Wednesday November 10