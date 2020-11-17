Join LOWE Restaurant, Mattar Farm and Nasab rooftop pool…

Picture this: A day spent basking in the sunshine and occasionally dipping into a cool rooftop pool. A DJ spins music on the decks and you have a drink in hand. The inviting scents of a fired-up barbecue wafts gently over the scene.

Three of the city’s coolest concepts, LOWE Restaurant, Mattar Farm and Nasab rooftop pool are joining forces and throwing two events on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28. The events are part of LOWE’s “Stay home-grown” series.

The events will run from 3pm to 6pm and are priced at Dhs275 (plus VAT) per person, which includes rooftop access and the pool, plus unlimited trips to the BBQ. If you’d like any beverages, these will come at an extra cost.

Not only is there a gorgeous pool at Nasab, it also boasts a beautiful white-tiled terrace, complete with a bar and bamboo furniture. This leads onto a petite grass area which is strewn with cushy blue and white bean bags. You’re guaranteed some pretty great views, too.

You might also like 17 of the best pool passes in Dubai that are fully redeemable

Mattar Farm will be cooking up a storm, smoking their artisan meat on the grill all day. Think tantalizing smoked beef brisket piled into soft buns, amongst fresh coleslaw and pickles, or crispy chicken wings slathered in smokehouse sauce.

You’ll find Nasab in KOA Canvas near Al Barari. Its a members-only workspace and social hub, which is popular with Dubai’s more urban and cultural crowd. The event, however, is open for non-Nasab members, so don’t worry if you’re not a member.

LOWE’s “Stay home-grown” series aims to promote Dubai’s grass roots culinary wizards by hosting innovative pop-ups under the LOWE umbrella.

Meat lovers, this one’s for you.

LOWE X The Matter Farm, Nasab, KOA Canvas near Al Barari, Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28, 3pm to 6pm, Dhs275 (plus VAT) per person. Booking is essential. Do it here.

Images: Provided