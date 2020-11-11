Single or not, it’s a great excuse to shop…

Today is November 11th, or 11:11, which is known as singles day around the world. It started as an ‘anti-Valentines’ unofficial Chinese holiday where people who aren’t in a relationship can enjoy great deals on brands they love. Now it’s pretty much an excuse to treat yourself, single or not.

The UAE has jumped onboard with the concept, with many brands offering great deals for one day only. Here are the best singles day deals in the UAE.

Amazon.ae

Amazon launched a huge sale for not just one day but three this week, so you have until 11.59pm on November 12 to enjoy a bargain or two. Offers include savings on 30 product categories, from electronics to home and kitchen goods, groceries and fashion items. You can even get free international shipping on Amazon US orders.

amazon.ae

PrettyLittleThing.ae

Girls, if you’re looking to pick up a new brunch outfit for this weekend, head to PrettyLittleThing.ae where you’ll be able to enjoy 25 per cent off everything (excluding sale and beauty) for one day only. The promotion ends at midnight tonight, so you need to get moving if you want to make the most of it. Just use the code SINGLE25 at the checkout.

prettylittlething.ae

Namshi.com

As part of its ongoing Black November campaign, Namshi is offering buy one get one free on a huge range of products between November 10 and 12. Use the code ‘BN’ to avail the discount, valid until the end of Thursday November 12. Plus, if you’re in Downtown Dubai on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday evening this November, cast your eyes to Burj Khalifa, as Namshi will be displaying a special discount code.

namshi.com

BeachCity.ae

Dubai based online shop Beach City is offering a 20 per cent discount on everything today only, just use the code FROMME2ME at the checkout. The brand has a huge range of womenswear from dresses to swimwear and beach cover ups.

shopbeachcity.com

Noon.com

UAE website Noon.com is offering up to 70 per cent off on all of its categories, until November 12. Enjoy 50 per cent off footwear, 75 per cent off fragrance, buy one get one free on fashion, and much more – but you’ll have to be quick.

noon.com