Unless you’ve enlisted the help of your entire extended family to track down the hottest Black Friday deals up for grabs right now, the blitz of bargains can be a bit intimidating. Exciting sales are popping up around town to celebrate Black Friday (typically the day after the US’ Thanksgiving), but none more exciting than at The Official Canon Store, particularly if you’ve a passion for photography.

This year, a wide range of Canon products will be available with great deals up for grabs, including on Canon’s DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, photo printers, accessories and more. Check out the full list here.

And, not only are you getting great value for money, but the assurance of a two-year warranty on most hardware, as well as free delivery.

Here’s a look at some of the deals available during Black Friday (November 23 to 30):

– Up to Dhs500 off Digital Still Cameras (DSC)

– Up to Dhs2,000 off DSLR cameras

– Up to Dhs400 off iSENSYS printers

– Up to Dhs4,400 off Mirrorless cameras

– Up to 40 per cent off PIXMA printers

– Up to 20 per cent off Lenses

Flexible Payment Plans

In a bid to help budding photographers pick up a Canon camera quicker, Canon has launched a clever payment plan, where you can spread the cost of Canon purchases over up to 36 months with interest-free installment options. The minimum order value is Dhs500. Click here for more information. T&Cs apply.

And of course, with the festive season imminent, check out The Official Canon Store’s holiday gift guide, perfect personal treats and gifts for storytellers everywhere. From awesome budget-friendly gifts for under Dhs600, to the best gifts for vloggers and photography lovers, there’s something for everyone.

