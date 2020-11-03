Sponsored: Boa Lounge promises jaw-dropping views and a lavish night out…

Spread over two floors of the V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton – Al Habtoor City, Boa Lounge promises utter escapism. With its sultry interiors, expert mixology and temperature-controlled terrace, Boa Lounge is renowned as being one of Dubai’s most luxurious nightspots.

Visit Boa Lounge any night of the week, from 8pm to 3am, and you’ll be treated to cutting-edge cocktails, shisha, a food menu of global favourites, and jaw-dropping views from the 32nd floor, with the Dubai metropolis providing a glittering backdrop.

You can soak up those wow-worthy vistas from the sophisticated indoor lounge, or head to the climate-controlled terrace for alfresco sips all year round.

High Heeled Ladies’ Night at Boa Lounge

On Wednesday nights, Boa Lounge hosts a lavish night for women. High Heeled Ladies’ Night takes place every week, from 8pm to 2am, inviting women to enjoy dinner and unlimited drinks for just Dhs120.

For High Heeled Ladies’ Night, DJ Elie Hajjar takes to the tables, spinning a range of feel-good tunes until the small hours.

What’s on the menu at Boa Lounge

Any night of the week, you can dine on a range of tasty dishes designed to share. From the globe-trotting menu, take your pick of wagyu burgers, sushi rolls and a contemporary take on chicken tikka, for example.

To drink, Boa Lounge’s world-class mixologists will shake and stir a range of modern classic cocktails that promise a update on traditional tipples, as well as Boa’s signature cocktails, which blend top-shelf spirits with infusions, extracts and freshly squeeze juices.

Boa Lounge, 32nd Floor, V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Al Habtoor City, daily 8pm to 3am. High Heeled Ladies Night, Wed 8pm to 2am, Dhs120 for women, including dinner and unlimited drinks. Tel: 056 501 2039. boadubai.com/lounge