This is one way to get noticed…

Calling all artists! Have a great design you want to show to the rest of the city and quite possibly, the world? Seize this fantastic opportunity to have your artwork beamed on of the world’s tallest building.

Burj Khalifa and Emaar have announced an exciting initiative where creatives can submit their works of art to be projected on the iconic structure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Khalifa (@burjkhalifa)

The invite is open to all, so whether you’re a creative genius or just starting out, you can submit your artwork for a chance to have it beamed up in lights.

You can even come together as a group and submit a fantastic work of art.

Not living in the UAE? Don’t worry! You can still submit your entries for a chance to be featured.

The initiative is only for a month starting from November 22 until December 31. One design will be chosen a week and splashed across 109,252 square meters of the Burj Khalifa.

Remember, the Burj Khalifa is the largest LED screen in the world, so people are sure to notice.

‘How many lights?‘ you ask? Well, the screen is made up of more than 1.2 million LED lights. Now, that’s bright!

What’s On visited the iconic structure back in 2018 when the Burj Khalifa became the world’s largest scoreboard during the World Cup and we were curious to know how it all worked.

Take a look below to know what goes on behind the scenes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Want to submit an entry?

All you have to do is register your details such as your name, nationality, country of residence and upload your design. It’s that simple.

Additionally, share your design online and tag @BurjKhalifa

Now, that’s one way to get noticed…

Burj Khalifa open call, from Nov 22 to Dec 31, register and submit your designs on burjkhalifa.ae

Images: Burj Khalifa