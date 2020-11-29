Quick and contactless supermarket shopping…

We’ve all been there, on a Saturday evening when you need to stock up on essentials and head to the supermarket only to discover queues that appear to go on for miles at the checkout. Well, now this is set to become a thing of the past.

Supermarket-giant Carrefour has updated its Scan&Go scheme to a contactless service where customers can scan items right from their mobile smartphone. Simply download the Scan&Go Mobile app to get started.

Once you’re in the store, you can scan and bag your own items before heading to a dedicated Scan&Go desk to pay for your items. In 2018, Scan&Go was launched in Carrefour hypermarkets using dedicated shared scanners. Now customers can use their own phones for maximum convenience and hygiene.

After scanning all of your items, head over to the designated checkout and scan your QR code to register the sale and make a payment via debit or credit card. We recommend brining reusable bags along with you for an easy and environmentally friendly shopping experience.

Philippe Peguilhan, Country Manager of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said “We understand that today, more so than ever, customers place a premium on innovation, convenience and quality customer service.

“Scan&Go Mobile allows us to give customers more independence and control. By enabling an experience that limits contact with other people and touch points, shoppers can now enjoy an easier shopping experience while having peace of mind.”

Scan&Go Mobile is now available at Carrefour in Deira City Centre, City Centre Mirdif, Arabian Ranches 1 and 2, Springs Souk, and Jumeirah Park. The brand plans to launch in additional stores before the end of the year.

carrefouruae.com