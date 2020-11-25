The long-standing bar turns 25 today…

Chances are, if you’ve been in Dubai for long enough, you’ll have been to Barasti at some point. Today, Wednesday November 25, the popular Dubai Marina beach bar turns 25 years old.

Found on the shores of Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, the casual always-free-entry Dubai institution is popular with residents and tourists from all over the world. Whether it’s to catch a big game, see a big artist perform, or just enjoy a drink on the sand, Barasti is there every day to welcome you.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the beach bar is throwing a huge party. All day today, guests who venture down will have the chance to join in on the fun, with live entertainment, drinks deals, giveaways and more.

From 10am, guests can enjoy selected drinks, including beer for just Dhs25. You’ll also be able to enjoy pizza all day for the same low price.

Every hour, there will be exciting giveaways, where you have the chance to win epic prizes including tickets to the upcoming Bingo Loco event on New Year’s Eve. You can also get your hands on cupcakes, ice lollies, shots, drinks, and more.

Music will be provided via a DJ, to keep the good vibes going all day, before live band Sweet Chilli Jam takes to the stage on the Middle Deck to keep the crowd entertained through to the night.

As it’s a big birthday celebration, you can expect plenty of party fun, from sparklers and balloons to decoration everywhere you look. This is your chance to celebrate the birthday of a place that has stood the test of time in the city.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Wednesday November 25, 10am onwards, free entry. barastibeach.com