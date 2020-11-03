Sponsored: Two hours of limitless sips and twelve chicken wings at Dhs129

Wings

Wing Gang listen up: Rooftop wonder-bar Up & Below at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, has just launched a new ‘Wing Thing’ offer that could very well be the best chicken wing deal in the capital.

It’s Dhs129 for unlimited select house drinks along with 12 finger-licking chicken wings and the promotion is available every single day. It can’t just be us thinking — that kind of deal on the ultimate pub snack is worth getting into a flap about.

And we’re not taking anything away from the OG king wing condiment that is buffalo, but there’s an opportunity to take a real dip-trip here. Spread your wings and take a multi-sauce flight, touching down in Peruvian Green, Moroccan Charmula, Spicy Makhni, Garlic Parmesan and Honey BBQ.

Whatever your flavour craving, remember the golden rule of Wing Gang: the messier the face, the better the taste.

Other things

If you’re not in the mood for food, there are some other great reasons to make your way to this twelfth floor tower-top spot.

Whenever you visit Up & Below between its opening hours of 3pm to midnight, regardless of the day, whether it be weekend or midweek — you’ll find that it’s happy hour, where you can enjoy a range of select beverages for an incredibly low Dhs17 each.

Or if hitting the pool is more your kind of thing, you probably already know, but it’s worth repeating for those that don’t — you can get a full day’s (7am to 8pm) access to Up & Below adjacent rooftop pool for just Dhs150.

Up & Below at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, Daily 3pm to midnight, Dhs129. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi, cy.auhcy.ays@courtyard.com

