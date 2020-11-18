Sponsored: Which one(s) will you choose?

From pre-gaming Christmas Eve dinners and special afternoon tea get-togethers to the ultimate Christmas brunch spectacular, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is going big this festive season…

1. Enjoy a taste of Italy at Positano on Christmas Eve

Spend Christmas Eve the Italian way with an evening brunch, inspired by coastal Italian cuisine. Sample an extravaganza of Italian specialties ranging from antipasti, handmade pasta cooked à la minute to a dessert room filled with Italian classics such as panna cotta, gelato cassata and other delicious sweet bites.

December 24 from 6pm to 11pm

Prices: Dhs195 per person, including soft beverages

2. Go casual with a festive International Buffet at Kitchen6

Indulge in a lavish festive spread with six interactive live cooking stations. Known for its casual and family-friendly ambience, this award-winning restaurant is open for lunch and dinner offering guests a perfect place to celebrate the holidays.

December 24 and 25 from 7pm to 11pm for Dhs225 including soft beverages.

December 25 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm for Dhs275 including soft beverages.

3. Experience the hugely-popular Winter Wanderlust Brunch

Where better to spend Christmas than at the What’s On Award-winning brunch? Wanderlust is served with a seasonal twist and an even bigger celebration. Enjoy live entertainment from cool DJ beats as you enjoy a one-stop culinary journey around the world with more than seven live cooking stations and a variety of beverage stations. This food odyssey will satisfy the most restless foodies… even Santa himself!

December 25 from 1pm until 4pm

Prices: Dhs425 per person, including house beverages and spirits

4. Indulge in a Sky-High Festive Brunch at Prime68 Steakhouse

Celebrate in style at the top of the world’s tallest five-star hotel with a festive brunch at Prime68. Take in panoramic views of Dubai’s glistening skyline as you tuck into a gourmet feast.

December 25 from 1pm until 4pm

Prices: Dhs495 per person, including house beverages, Dhs250 for children aged 6 to 11 years

5. Try the brand new festive Backyard Brunch at Bridgewater Tavern

Gourmet comfort food, refreshing drinks stations and fantastic live entertainment are all on the cards this Christmas at Café Artois and Bridgewater Tavern. Highlights include a gin garden with the fountain of Tanqueray and BBQ bites featuring short ribs and chorizo sausages. This new brunch offering spreads across both venues, allowing guests to take in the splendid Dubai Canal views.

December 25 from 1pm until 4pm

Prices: Dhs425 per person, including house beverages, Dhs112.50 for children between 6 to 12 years

6. Or simply order your festive turkey to go!

Not looking to venture out this Christmas? Let the team at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai prepare your festive feast. From just Dhs795, you’ll receive a traditional turkey with lavish trimmings, including chestnut apple stuffing, bacon-wrapped chipolata sausages, mashed potatoes and roasted maple glazed vegetables. Orders must be made at least 48 hours in advance from La Farine Café & Bakery. Serves 8 to 10 people. To place an order, please call +971 4 414 6414.

For more info, call (0)4 414 3000 or visit jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/dining/festive-season