When does the festive season actually begin? Some say it begins in September. For others, the carols play mid of November, while others stress the festive season begins on Thanksgiving on November 25.

Whatever you stand firm on, the true magic of the season is felt during the lighting of the Christmas tree and thankfully, many restaurants and other popular spots in Dubai are sharing the joyous occasion with their guests.

Here are 10 Christmas tree lightings to add to your calendars this year.

McGettigan’s

When: several dates from Monday, November 23

For the lighting of the Christmas tree at three of its venues, Mcgettigans is throwing a party complete with live music (yes, including carol singalong), homemade goodies such as mince pies and mulled beverages, and of course, Santa – who will be in charge of switching on the Christmas lights.

At the Souk Madinat branch, the event takes place at 5pm on November 23 for Dhs99. At the JLT branch, the event takes place on November 24 at 5pm for Dhs99 and you can carry on the festive cheer at a room at Bonnington Hotel (Dhs200 for a room). Ladies, if you head down to the DWTC branch on November 25 from 6pm to 10pm, you will get three free drinks for the tree lighting ceremony. Table reservations are essential.

McGettigan’s, tree lighting taking place at Souk Madinat (Nov 23), JLT (Nov 24) and DWTC (Nov 25) timings vary (see above). @mcgettiganspubs

Irish Village

When: Sunday, November 29

If you’ve visited Irish Village during the festive season, you would have noticed a spectacular Christmas Tree in its outdoor patio. And every year the popular Irish pub hosts a tree lighting ceremony and it’s one you don’t want to miss. You will need tickets to the event which you can purchase here. Apart from delicious food (including roast turkey and all the trimmings as well as a number of vegetarian options), there will be Christmas carols guaranteed to get you, your family and friends into the Christmas spirit. The event runs from 7pm to 10pm and gates open at 11am.

Irish Village Dubai, Garhoud, Dubai, Sun, Nov 29 at 11am. Tel: (0)4 282 4750. @theirishvillage

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

When: Thursday, December 3

Tuck into canapes and festive refreshments while listening to carols from a traditional choir as you witness the Christmas tree lighting at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates. The lobby will also be decked up in contemporary holiday-inspired arrangement and decor, so do check it out.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Dec 3 at 5.30pm. Tel: (0)4 341 0000. @kempinskidubai

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

When: Tuesday, December 10

The stunning Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is hosting a tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, 10th December at 5pm. You will be serenaded by a grand choir who will sing your favourite carols as the tree lights up.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Road, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 453 0000. jumeirah.com

Lah Lah

When: Thursday, December 3

Head down to popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah to enjoy their Christmas tree lighting from 6pm complete with singing, mince pies, mulled grape, eggnog and more festive goodies.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Dec 3 at 6pm. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Swissotel Al Ghurair

When: Friday, December 4

Round up the whole family and head down to Swissotel Al Ghurair for it’s Christmas tree lighting. You will need to pay Dhs150 (two adults and two children) but it includes an afternoon tea for two and two gingerbread house decorating kits for the little ones. The tree lighting takes place at 6pm.

Swissotel Al Ghurair, Omar Bin Al Khattab Street, Deira, Dubai, Fri, Dec 4, Christmas tree lighting takes place at 6pm. Tel: (0)4 293 3000. @swissotelalghurair

Luigia

When: Sunday, December 6

The popular Italian restaurant will be lighting its tree on December 6 at 8pm. Guests will be able to tuck into and enjoy a delightful meal – a perfect way to begin the celebrations.

Luigia, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Sun, Dec 6 at 8pm. Tel: (0)4 3496 950. luigia.ae

Hilton Dubai Creek

When: Thursday, December 10

Take the whole family down to Hilton Dubai Creek for a night filled with great food, a visit from Santa and a jubilant Christmas tree lighting on Thursday December 10 at 7pm. After the tree lighting, head on over to popular family seafood buffet at Glasshouse Brasserie. It will cost Dhs179 per person for the soft package and Dhs249 per person for the house package.

Glasshouse Brasserie, Hilton Dubai Creek Dubai, Deira, Dubai, Thur, Dec 10 at 7pm, dinner Dhs179 soft, Dhs249 house. Tel: (0)4 212 7550. hilton.com

The Meydan Hotel

When: Thursday, December 10

Head to this tree lighting ceremony and get one that’s filled with complimentary mulled wine, hot chocolate, festive cookies and a visit from Santa Claus, himself. It takes place at the Hotel Lobby and Lounge at 6pm.

The Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse Al Meydan Road, Dubai, Dec 10 at 6pm. Tel: (04) 381 3333. themeydanhotel.com

Town Square Dubai

When: Friday, December 11

A whopping 50 foot Christmas tree lighting is taking place on December 11 at 6pm with a visit from a special guest that will delight the little ones. Tasty treats at the park include roasted chestnuts and a silky hot chocolate from the Angelina pop-up to warm you up. Other festive-themed acts take place throughout the park that you have to check out.

Town Square Dubai, Al Qudra Road, Dubai, Fri, Dec 11 at 6pm. @townsquaredxb

Images: Supplied/Unsplash