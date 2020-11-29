It’s all part of the Mina Zayed redevelopment project…

A familiar part of the capital’s coastal skyline disappeared this weekend. The Mina Plaza Towers were transformed into a neat pile of rubble and dust as part of a controlled demolition, conducted under the supervision of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipality and Transport.

The collapse of all tower structures was completed in 10 seconds and makes for pretty spectacular viewing.

If you weren’t able to see it (or hear it) live, you can catch it on this video shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office:

تمت بحمد الله عملية هدم أبراج ميناء بلازا ضمن مشروع تطوير منطقة الميناء في أبوظبي في ١٠ ثوانٍ بنجاح وأمان. تتقدم دائرة البلديات والنقل بالشكر إلى جميع الجهات المشاركة وللجمهور على تعاونهم والتزامهم بإجراءات السلامة في المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/Cd4BKNXxf4 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 27, 2020

What do you Mina?

It’s all part of the Mina Zayed redevelopment project, a three million square metre glow-up project aimed at creating new, and enhancing existing, residential, tourism and entertainment facilities.

The redevelopment includes the involvement of both Modon Properties and Aldar Properties, which means the concept and execution of the new set-up is in the very best hands.

When the project is completed, visitors will be able to enjoy enhanced shopping experiences, such as a brand new fish market, seasonal market and redeveloped plant souq.

Speaking about the plans, Ahmed Al Shaikh Al Zaabi, Director of Delivery at Modon said: “The main objective of this redevelopment is to consolidate all the significant markets and souks into one destination within the retail hub of Abu Dhabi. The strategic enhancements will focus on remaining true to the culture of the historic area in hopes to build community pride and maintain Mina Zayed’s decades-long legacy of importance in the capital.”

