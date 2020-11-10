These designs look seriously impressive…

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is poised to kick off phase two of the Mina Zayed renovation programme.

Mina Zayed, named after the UAE’s founding father, is a 40-year-old port-side community that was instrumental in Abu Dhabi’s meteoric growth as a trading hub.

The three million square metre glow-up project aims to create a blended housing, tourism and entertainment destination, in addition to building on the reputation of the area as a colourful commerce hub.

When the project is completed, visitors will be able to enjoy enhanced shopping experiences, such as a brand new fish market, seasonal market and redeveloped plant souq.

In with the new out with the old

To make way for the grand new designs, some established buildings along the wharf front and the four Mina Plaza Towers are being demolished.

If you’d like to catch a glimpse of the towers collapsing, it’s all taking place on November 27 and the demolition of the cumulative 144 floors will take about 10 minutes to complete.

Leaving the Mina Zayed landscape irrevocably changed, but all for a good cause.

The redevelopment includes the involvement of both Modon Properties and Aldar Properties, which means the concept and execution of the new set-up is in the very best hands.

Commenting on the redevelopment plans, His Excellency Hamad Al-Mutawa, Executive Director of Operations Affairs at the DMT said: “Mina Zayed, which has witnessed the incredible growth of the capital over the past few decades, resonates in the hearts of Abu Dhabi’s residents”.

“We are confident that the redevelopment of Mina Zayed will further drive the social and economic progress of the emirate and will play an important role in achieving our wise leadership’s vision of cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the best cities in the world”

