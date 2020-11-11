It pays to be an animal lover…

Dubai is packed with plenty of brilliant restaurants that welcome dogs, but it’s not every day you come across an eatery that rewards you for bringing your pooch. When you take your dog along to MasterChef, the TV Experience restaurant in Dubai Marina, the team will wipe 20 per cent off your total bill.

You and your four-legged friend are invited to dine on the terrace of the MasterChef restaurant, any day of the week, for lunch or dinner. All you’ll need to do is book ahead to secure your pet-friendly alfresco table.

The multicultural menu offers a mixed bag of MasterChef favourites, from standout contestants of the TV series. Current dishes include a beef tenderloin with beurre noisette and carrot puree; duck magret with plums and bok choy; and a deconstructed Eton mess for dessert. Your furry companion won’t go hungry, either, with dog biscuits on the menu.

At the world’s first MasterChef restaurant, situated in the Millennium Place Marina, the expansive terrace is protected from the elements, so you enjoy your meal in alfresco comfort.

With a straight 20 per cent off your total bill, whenever you dine with your dog, you’d be barking mad not to take advantage of this offer.

D0g-friendly Dubai

Dubai’s pet-friendly credentials continue to rise. There are plenty of Dubai restaurants that now welcome pets, an indoor waterpark for dogs, puppy Pilates, dog-friendly beaches, doggy staycations, and outdoor cinema events for your furry friends. You can even take your four-legged pal along for a pet’s photo shoot at this selfie museum in Dubai.

Doggy Day Out, MasterChef, the TV Experience, Millennium Place Marina. daily, 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 550 8111 (advance reservation required). instagram.com/masterchefdxb/

Images: Supplied/Unsplash