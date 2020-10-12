Dining, sunbathing, water sports and sundowners await at Palm West Beach…

Palm Jumeirah is quickly solidifying itself as the place to be for those with pets. A new stretch of pristine public beach is opening on Thursday October 15, and you can take your four-legged friend along with you.

Palm West Beach has been on our radar for the past few weeks, thanks to the launch of several of its exciting licensed outlets. However there’s more to the area than great food and sundowners.

In between each cabana is open space of stunning beach front, completely free for residents to come and soak up the sun. Pets are welcome too, at all of the dining outlets and on the public beach.

Water sports activities will be launching in November, with exciting options including kayaking, VR diving, SUP boarding, electric hydrofoil surfing, sea bikes, Catamarans and more.

So far, Five Palm and chic beach bar Koko Bay are the only cabanas to have opened their doors, but will soon be followed by fun Mexican Senor Pico, popular eatery Jones The Grocer, and seafood spot Aprons and Hammers.

The 1.6 kilometre stretch will be home to no less than eight five-star hotels: Fairmont The Palm, Five Palm Jumeirah, SOHO Palm Jumeirah, Adagio Aparthotels, Byblos, Hilton Palm Jumeirah, and One Palm.

There’s also a promenade which runs the breadth of beach, perfect for morning jobs as the weather starts to cool down a little. Beach buggies will be on-hand to get you from A to B, plus there’s 500 underground parking spaces.

We recommend you stick around for dusk, as the sunsets from this spot are next-to-none. Completely unobstructed, the views from Palm West Beach are worth waiting for.

