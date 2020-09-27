Dog owners, get this in your diary…

A movie night sounds great especially if you want an affordable mid-week break. However, if your mind constantly drifts back to what your pet might be chewing up at home, you’re missing out on what may be a crucial scene taking place.

Avoid the whole scenario of nudging your partner for a recap and enjoy the whole movie without any worries and have your pet playing right in front of you or sleeping on your lap.

And no, thanks to Flopster, this scene doesnt have to play out at your home. In collaboration with Riva Beach Club on the Palm, a pet-friendly movie night is taking place this Tuesday September 29.

If this has managed to perk the ears of both you and your beloved pet, here are the details.

The ‘doggo movie night’ takes place at 7pm and will cost you just Dhs25 per person. Since the night is dedicated to the man’s best friend, they can enter for free.

The movie screening will take place at the restaurant’s gazebo where you can also enjoy 25 per cent off on food and beverages.

For the pups, there are water bowls placed all around and doggy treats for them to enjoy.

If they have pent up energy from being cooped up in the house all day long, let them run free in the dog-friendly garden area when they can play, mingle and make some new friends.

In keeping with the theme ‘all-things-dog’, the movie being screened is family-friendly comedy ‘Show Dogs’

Excited? Bookings can be done on Flopster’s facebook, their Instagram or by calling the restaurant. Remember, all restaurants are running at limited capacity, so make sure you get your bookings in.

The movie night will take place only this Tuesday night, so seize the opporunity and enjoy spending some quality time with your pet.

Doggo Movie Night, Riva Beach Club, Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs25 per person, dogs enter for free. Call flopster on Tel: (0)56 741 1509. flopster.com

Images: Getty Images