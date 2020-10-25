It’s time for Fido’s close-up…

Dubai’s pet-friendly credentials continue to rise. There are plenty of Dubai restaurants that now welcome pets, an indoor waterpark for dogs, puppy Pilates, dog-friendly beaches, doggy staycations, and outdoor cinema events for your furry friends. And now, pets are welcome at the Selfie Kingdom, Dubai’s dedicated selfie museum in Motor City.

Since launching in January, the Selfie Kingdom has added three new installations to its collection of spaces, bringing the total number of backdrops, props and remote-controlled selfie pods to 17. That’s a lot of selfie action for your Instagram feed.

Pets are now invited (along with their well-behaved owners) to use a selection of the rooms and displays to capture snaps and video for their preferred platform.

And it’s not only dogs who are welcome to work their angles, with the Selfie Kingdom open to all manner of furry, feathered and scaly friends. In the interest of health and safety, sessions are currently limited to 10 people, and pet photography sessions are by appointment only, so be sure to book your family portrait in advance.

How much does it cost?

General admission tickets to the Selfie Kingdom cost Dhs65. It’s Dhs55 for children aged three to 12, accompanied by an adult. You can buy a family pass for Dhs195, including two adults and two children.

If you’re bringing the family pet along, it’s Dhs35 per pet per hour, accompanied by at least one paying adult.

Want to go all-out for your four-legged friend? There’s a pet photography package for Dhs880, including a one-hour professional photography session and a printed keepsake photo frame. Or, if your mate needs a bit of a freshen up, plump for the luxe package for Dhs1,250, which includes professional photography and pet grooming.

The Selfie Kingdom, Daytona House, Studio 101, Motor City, daily noon to 9pm. Tel: (0)55 5261188. theselfiekingdom.com