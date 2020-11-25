And it will run for three weekends at three venues across the city…

Lovers of the written word, we hope you have your 2021 diary ready because it’s time to pencil in some events.

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has just announced that it is joining forces with Jameel Arts Centre and Alserkal Avenue in 2021 to expand the festival across the city. It will run over three weekends from January 29 to February 13.

The festival will be held under a theme ‘‘Change the Story’ and will embrace not only the written word, but art, film, food, and the performing arts as well.

Here’s what we know so far…

Jameel Art Centre

When: January 29 and 30, 2021

The first weekend of the literature festival will offer talks, workshops, masterclasses and literary-themed exhibitions linking art, popular culture, and literature against the backdrop of Dubai’s contemporary art museum and Sculpture Park.

InterContinental Festival City

When: February 4 to 6, 2021

The second weekend will see the festival returning to its home at the InterContinental Festival City.

Audiences will be able to enjoy more than 80 diverse sessions, workshops and performances featuring writers of every genre from the different parts of the world.

Alserkal Avenue

When: February 12 and 13, 2021

The third and final weekend of the festival will conclude at Aserkal Avenue – the cool artistic spot in the industrial area of the city.

The last weekend will feature a community celebration of film, food, creativity, and all things literary.

All three weekends will have the same lively, engaging festival appeal featuring an entertaining mix of talks, workshops, performances, food, film and books of all genres with inspiring locally based and international authors and speakers.

Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be fewer tickets for every session, so the festival team recommend booking early. It is also worth noting that even free sessions will require registration.

A full programme will be revealed in the last week of December. As soon as we know more details, we will surely let you know.

Images: Provided