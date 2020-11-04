Travel is opening up…

Dubai low-cost airline Flydubai has just announced that it will begin services between Dubai and Israel, starting November 26.

Flydubai will offer direct flights between Dubai International Airport and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion airport, running two flights a day.

State-owned flydubai to start Tel Aviv flights this month https://t.co/J1Fkkr7t0U pic.twitter.com/Jn0I3tTRIj — Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2020

The announcement follows the signing of the historic Abraham Accords, and a subsequent air transport agreement between the UAE and Israel.

How much does it cost to fly from Dubai to Tel Aviv?

Flydubai will offer return airfares between Dubai and Tel Aviv, starting at Dhs1,600 for an economy seat out of Dubai. Business class tickets are priced from Dhs6,000.

In the reverse direction, flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai start at Dhs1,322 for economy fares, and Dhs5,876 for business class seats.

“Following the recent bilateral agreement, the start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment in pursuit of our shared interests and values,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive at flydubai.

“With the start of services, there will be the option for increased accessibility to the UAE, as well as onwards to the Indian Ocean, Far East and Africa, reducing total journey times by several hours,” he said.

Flydubai follows in footsteps of Etihad, who recently launched flights from Abu Dhabi to Israel.

Travelling between the UAE and Israel

The two countries are offering a mutual visa-free travel scheme, allowing Emiratis to travel to Israel for up to 90 days without a visa.

In anticipation of travellers arriving from Israel into Abu Dhabi, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) recently asked all hotel establishments to offer kosher options on all room service menus and within all food and beverage outlets.

For more information on Flydubai’s twice-daily flight schedule between Dubai and Israel, visit: flydubai.com/en/