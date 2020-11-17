Sponsored: Hanami delivers Tokyo-style street food in sleek surrounds…

When the decor, menu and design are on song, great restaurants have the ability to transport you. And so it is with Hanami, a seductive Japanese eatery on Palm Jumeirah that whisks you away to the backstreets of Tokyo.

Stepping out of the elevator onto the 15th floor of the Andaz Dubai The Palm is like entering another city. The dimly lit space is adorned with geisha-style murals, quirky neon signs and sculptural lights designed to resemble cherry blossom trees.

While the interiors may be pure Tokyo, once you step out onto the terrace, there’s no mistaking your location. This wraparound patio provides 360-degree views of Dubai’s most iconic sights, stretching from the Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Sea to the Palm and Dubai Marina.

The seats inside capitalise on those wow-worthy views, too, with tables placed adjacent to floor-to-ceiling windows.

Just like the decor, the menu is unmistakably Japanese. Chef Yukata riffs off Japanese street foods to create modern dishes that are perfect for sharing.

Kick things off with the maguro pizza layered with raw tuna, a serve of Japanese-style tacos, the signature takoyaki balls, and plump gyoza filled with prawns.

Next, sample top-notch sushi moriawase platters before sharing mains of charcoal grill skewers and the epic wagyu katsu sando. For dessert, don’t miss the namesake Hanami, a miniature bonsai garden of sweet delights that’s almost too pretty to eat.

What’s On at Hanami

Throughout the week, Hanami hosts a range of events. From Monday to Saturday, Nichibotsu Happy Hour runs from 5pm to 7pm, offering two drinks for the price of one. Ladies can upgrade their evening, with unlimited sparkling wine for Dhs119.

On Mondays, Hanami’s Spirited Away Ladies’ Night runs from 6pm, offering women three drinks and tasting platter for Dhs150. And on Fridays, the Matsuri Brunch runs from 12.30pm to 4pm, with packages priced from Dhs295.

Hanami, 15th floor, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Sat 5pm to 11pm, Fri 12.30pm to 11pm. instagram.com/hanamidxb/