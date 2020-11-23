This is a great budget-friendly way to spend the weekend…

Looking to unwind and relax after a long stressful week at the office? It can be pretty easy to over-spend, but with this deal at Hilton Dubai Creek in old Dubai, you’re well taken care of for just Dhs449.

For the price, you will get an overnight stay in a deluxe room, brunch at O’Learys (including house beverages) and breakfast for two the following day. It works out to just Dhs224.50 per person and is available only on weekends.

Sound too good to be true? We just had to check-in to check it out.

Our staycation started off at American sports restaurant O’Learys, with a brunch where the drinks and meals are served directly to your table by the friendly staff.

Our dietary restrictions were checked and out came the starters – popcorn and nachos with three dips. Go easy, as there’s still plenty to follow.

Next came the salads. Packed with bursts of flavour and texture, the new England chicken salad with grilled chicken, honeydew melon, goat cheese and toasted pumpkin seeds is one you don’t want to skip.

Chicken croquettes, crispy onion rings and calamari were delivered next, followed by delicious quesadillas packed perfectly with the right amount of cheese and pica de gallo (salsa) from the live station.

Next up, chicken, tofu and beef skewers from the grill, and tangy and hot O’Learys buffalo wings. Being small eaters, we started to slow down considerably, so we decided to skip the burgers and pasta that was next on the line-up to save space for the dessert.

The sweet treat included samplers of O’Learys most popular desserts – death by chocolate, American cheesecake and classic creme caramel – which we devoured in minutes.

Our recommendation: head to the hotel for brunch early and go at it slow to thoroughly enjoy the whole menu. Brunch takes place from 12.30pm to 4pm.

After our brunching experience, we headed to our cosy room for a much-needed nap. However, you can use the hotel pool if you want to swim off some calories and take in the cool views.

In the evening, we took a stroll around old Dubai, and grabbed a snack at one of the local cafes. However, if you decide in, the hotel offers a cool 20 per cent discount on food and beverage during your stay.

After a great night’s sleep, breakfast the next morning takes place at Glasshouse. There’s a variety available to suit all palates, from chana masala and paratha to chicken sausages, grilled mushrooms, hash browns and eggs prepared just the way you like it.

Breakfast is from 7am to 11am, after which you can retreat back to your room for a little R&R before check-out at noon.

This great staycation deal is available only until December 18. Have little ones? Children under the age of five can stay and dine for free, and ages six to 12 get a 50 per cent discount. Make your bookings a minimum of 48 hours in advance.

Hilton Dubai Creek, Deira, Baniyas Road, Dubai, Dhs449 weekend staycation deal (including breakfast and brunch for two) Dhs449. Tel: (0)4 318 2111. hilton.com/en/hotels/dxbdchi-hilton-dubai-creek



Images: Hilton Dubai Creek