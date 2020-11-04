The idyllic island includes a beach cinema, glamping facilities, a zip line, heritage trail, overwater cycle track and more…

Developers Modon are almost ready to open the Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, an adventure-packed homage to life in the great outdoors, located on Hudayriyat Island, to the west of Downtown Abu Dhabi.

And we have a feeling it could be as early as next week…

The exciting creation offers a full spectrum of active adevntures. You can take part in illuminating walks through archaeological sites on the heritage trail; glide along the overwater cycling track; or hit gnarley verts in the BMX park; tackle the climbing wall, high rope courses, ziplines, and skate park.

There’s also a beach-based movie theatre, Fifa-approved football pitch, indoor and outdoor sports courts, a beach, kids splash park, eateries and a range of camping facilities that include camper vans and glamping tents with their own private swimming pool.

Following a tour last month, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, directed that the development should be open for public within the next 30 days.

That was on October 14 when His Highness tweeted “We visited Al Hudayriat Project, an important addition to Abu Dhabi’s entertainment and tourism sector. We aim to develop inclusive and unique projects, which encourage a healthier lifestyle for the whole community”.

The emirate really seems to be zoning in on these important, sustainable wellness and better living goals, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Images: Modon