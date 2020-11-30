The Dubai Shopping Festival has announced that leading UK comedian Jack Whitehall will perform in the UAE as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival…

Huge news for comedy fans, as the brilliant Jack Whitehall is slated to headline at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Thursday January 14. Produced by GME Events, Jack will bring his Stood Up tour show to Dubai for the very first time.

“Dubai! I can’t wait to get back onto the stage performing and visiting Dubai as part of the Shopping Festival. I look forward to seeing you all at the Trade Centre very soon!” says Whitehall, ahead of the show.

Whitehall rose to prominence on his beloved Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father. He’s also been the host for the Brit Awards, the Royal Variety Performance and been the highly-praised guest presenter for The Graham Norton Show. Adding another feather to his cap, he’s also cut his teeth acting in The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, Bounty Hunters, Good Omens, and, set for a 2021 release Jungle Cruise starring opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Here he is in action…

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “We are delighted to welcome Jack and his new live show to the Dubai World Trade Centre for this latest edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

“An extremely talented comedian with fans all over the world, Jack is a great addition to the eclectic line-up of events, promotions, shows and much more that will keep residents and visitors entertained throughout the seven-week festival.”

The show will follow strict COVID-19 social distancing guidelines with multiple measures being put in place to ensure the safety of everyone attending.

Information on ticket prices, on-sale dates will be released next week (from Sunday December 6), via GME Events Facebook and Instagram channels.