Looking for ways to spend the festive season?

Check out the festivities taking place at La Ville Hotel & Suites.

Turkey takeaway-to-go

Order a roast turkey with all the trimmings and sides including cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts and more. For a half roast turkey pay Dhs400 or the full turkey for Dhs700.

From Dec 1 to 25, Christmas Day orders should be placed before 6pm on Dec 22, others must be pre-ordered 48 hours in advance

Christmas Eve at Graze Gastro Grill & Bar

Reserve a spot at Graze Gastro Grill on December 24 and tuck into sharing feasts with mates. There are dishes like grilled octopus, black Angus fillet and smoked turkey breast on the menu plus sides and delicious desserts. Jamie Wrecs will provide upbeat acoustic soundtracks to keep you company.

Dec 24, Dhs199 soft package, Dhs299 house package, Dhs399 premium package.

Mulled Grapes at Grapeskin

Catch up with friends over a comforting cup of mulled grape which you can pair it with festive themed treats including charcuterie and cheese platters.

Available on Dec 24 and 25

Festive celebrations at Chival

Step away from the kitchen and enjoy a delicious festive roast turkey at Chival in a garden setting. It’s perfect for a group of minimum 12 making it a great way to spend time with loved ones or colleagues.

From Dec 1 to 31, Dhs165 per person

NYE at LookUp Rooftop Bar

Spend New Year’s Eve at LookUp Rooftop Bar and catch the iconic firework show at the Burj Khalifa with a glass of bubbly in your hand. There will be live entertainment, canapes and house beverages too for just Dhs800 per person. Entertainment is by DJ Adam Guy.

From 8pm on Dec 31

NYE at Graze Gastro Grill & Bar

Want a three-course meal instead? This steakhouse is serving it up family-style with unlimited drinks and a glass of bubbly at midnight. It will cost Dhs599 per person and if you have little ones under the age of 12, they get 50 per cent off. Robbi McFaulds will be performing live on the night.

From 8pm on Dec 31

Reservations are a must for all events. Call on 04 403 3111 or email laville.dining@autographhotels.com

For more information, visit livelaville.com/festive