Sponsored: End 2020 in style at Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort…

We might not get much snow in the UAE, but you can surround yourself with the chocolate box Hajar mountains at Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort in Fujairah this festive season.

Located less than two hours scenic drive from Dubai, the resort borders the soothing blues of the Indian Ocean and is packed with all the family-friendly amenities and activities you need to make this special time of year, that little bit more magical.

Decking the halls

The programme of Yuletide celebrations begins with View’s Christmas Eve buffet on December 24. Take the pressure off this holiday season by booking in for a grand banquet featuring all the seasonal favourites. We have it on relatively good authority that the man in red will be there, Santa Claus, along with carol music, and draws for special Christmas presents.

Priced at Dhs210 for the soft beverage package and Dhs340 for house (with kids under 12 just paying half) and including a discount voucher for the NYE party, it’s excellent value too.

Christmas Day brunch is an essential seasonal staple of the UAE experience. And the White Xmas Brunch at Le Méridien Al Aqah proudly represents that spirit in the most authentic form. There’ll be live cooking stations and a grand buffet with all the traditional trimmings, entertainment and some festive surprises.

Also priced at Dhs210 for the soft beverage package and Dhs340 for the house option (with kids under 12 just paying half).

The New Year’s Eve Masquerade Dinner at Gonu Bar & Grill, promises to be a sophisticated affair offering a giddying range of grilled surf-and-turf delights, to provide the fuel for the celebrations of putting 2020 behind us.

The beach-side restaurant will be serving up a special four-course set menu, with paired grape options matched to each course. Ring in 2021 with a touch of class for Dhs400 with unlimited soft beverages, Dhs600 for unlimited house beverages, or Dhs780 including unlimited house beverages and a bottle of bubbles.

Discounts that stay

With the still-running Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Welcome Back package — Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to redeem a huge 25 per cent discount on bed and breakfast rates (and it’s free to register).

Non-members aren’t left behind either, they receive 15 per cent discount on rooms at the resort.

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Anajaimat, Dibba Rd, Fujairah. Tel: (09) 244 9000, lemeridien-alaqah.com

