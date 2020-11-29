There’s a long weekend coming up…

National Day is almost here which means, for most of us, there’s a five-day weekend coming up. What better way to celebrate it than by booking a staycation? Well, what about a two-night staycation at two cool Dubai hotels?

Taj Dubai Hotels have launched a stellar staycation deal which means you’ll have all of your stresses taken away over three days, with dinner, drinks and breakfast included. The staycation includes overnight stays at Taj Dubai and Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Check into Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers on Thursday, then make your way to the ultra-chic rooftop bar Paros for dinner and drinks. You’ll get Dhs200 credit to spend on food and beverages between 6pm and 9pm at the Nisi on 46 night.

Enjoy breakfast the following morning at the Shaman restaurant before heading downtown to Taj Dubai. Here you’ll embark on a retro brunch at The Eloquent Elephant. It’s a chilled affair with unlimited drinks and a la carte food.

The following day, tuck into breakfast at Tesoro before heading to the pool to catch some sun or to the spa to indulge in a relaxing treatment. You can take advantage of this staycation right up until December 18.

The staycation is priced at Dhs1,499 for two people for two nights with breakfast, brunch and the Dhs200 credit included. You’ll even get a souvenir picture sent to your email. Transfers between hotels are not included in the package.

To make your reservation call (04) 4383 100,

Images: Provided