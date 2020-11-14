14 things to do in Dubai this week: November 29 to December 5

So much to do, and plenty of time off to do them…

It’s the start of a brand-new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. It’s a short week and a long weekend so we’ve compiled everything in a handy guide to see you through to next week.

Sunday November 29

1. Experience a tropical thunderstorm in Dubai

Explorers who visit The Green Planet can now enjoy the effects of a thunderstorm in the bio-dome. Every day at 1pm and 5pm, the nature attraction will pour down with a five-minute tropical thunderstorm. The specialised design rain system will be combined with high tech audio and visual effects to offer the most authentic experience possible.

The Green Planet, City Walk, daily, 1pm and 5pm, children Dhs99, adults Dhs120. thegreenplanetdubai.com

2. Spend a day in the sun

Park Hyatt has an idyllic 100-metre infinity lagoon which leads to a private beach where the waters of the Arabian Gulf lap lazily against the shore. The hotel has a new daycation deal, for Dhs2,225 for four people on weekdays. Check in is from 10am to 7pm, and you and your group will have your very own (newly-refurbished) lagoon room which has its own private terrace complete with sun beds, and leads out to the pristine golden lagoon beach.

Daycation, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, 10am to 7pm, weekdays from Dhs2,225 for four people, weekends Dhs3,050 for four people. Tel: (04) 602 1234. hyatt.com

Monday November 30

3. Tuck into a new business lunch deal

Colourful restaurant and terrace Cloud Lounge has launched a brand new business lunch menu. Running daily between 12pm and 4pm, guests can enjoy a three course menu and soft drinks for Dhs65 or four-courses with soft drinks for Dhs95. Dishes are inspired by Turkish and Lebanese cuisine, with shisha available to add on for Dhs50.

Cloud Lounge, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, daily 12pm to 4pm, Dhs65 three courses, Dhs95 four courses. Tel: (056) 219 8919. @cloudloungedubai

4. Take your pet to a new playground

A new pawsome attraction has opened at Vida Emirates Hills. The pet playground will feature fun equipment for your pets, including tunnels, hoops and bridges. Other amazing toys that will be found around the playground include ropes and balls.

Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Emirates Hills, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 872 8888. vidahotels.com

Tuesday December 1

5. Feast on seafood and sangria

Every Tuesday at the all Aprons and Hammers locations (Palm West Beach, JBR and La Mer), guests who delve into a seafood bucket will get free sangria. Purchase a small bucket filled with clams, crab, prawns and more and receive two free glasses, or go for large to get a free sangria pitcher.

Aprons and Hammers, Palm West Beach/JBR/La Mer, Tuesdays, 7pm onwards. apronsandhammers.com

6. Check out a new ladies’ night

Get into the Christmas spirit with Distillery’s new festive ladies’ night. Miss Jingle runs from 8pm to 11pm with unlimited wine and cocktails plus a three-course menu for Dhs129 per person or Dhs249 with unlimited sparkling. Dishes include beetroot carpaccio, popcorn prawns and creamy roasted pumpkin risotto.

Distillery Gastropub, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown, Tuesdays, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (054) 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

Wednesday December 2

7. Take part in morning yoga

Bounty Beets is known for its love of health and wellness and they’ve just reintroduced their yoga class to help you start your day the right way. Running every Wednesday and Saturday from 9am to 10.15am, de-toxify and de-stress in the Bounty Beets garden. You’ll get a complimentary shot of detox juice after every session, plus 25 percent off the Bounty Beets menu.

Bounty Beets, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9am to 10.15am, per class Dhs65, five classes Dhs310, ten classes Dhs590. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bountybeets.com

8. Experience a real Winter Wonderland

Ski Dubai is transforming into a Winter Wonderland this Christmas with a special Santa’s Grotto to boot. Stop by and get your present from the man himself and Mrs. Claus will even be making an appearance. Decorations will be out in full force, complete with a 40 ft. Christmas tree. Whilst you take in the Winter Wonderland, a choir will be on hand to get you in the festive mood, singing some of the most well-known Christmas carols. Tuck into seasonal treats including gingerbread penguins, mince pies and a bespoke peppermint hot chocolate.

Winter Wonderland, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, December 1 to 25, 9am to 9pm, Dhs75 inclusive of a meeting with Santa, a printed photo to capture the special moment, a gift bag from Santa as well as a signature hot chocolate. skidxb.com/christmas

Thursday December 3

9. Race your way through five burgers

Think you love burgers more than anyone else? Reckon you can eat five in five minutes? Well, fitness studio Bare has teamed up with Ugly Burger to challenge you to do just that. If you’ve got what it takes, you’ll be in with a chance to win five classes at Bare DXB and a special prize from Ugly Burger. The price to enter is Dhs100, but if you manage it in under five minutes, you’ll get your money back.

Ugly Burger, Shogun Media City, December 1 to 14, Dhs100. @ugly.burger and @baredxb

10. Enjoy a new dinner and a show experience

If you head down to Cove Beach Dubai on Thursday, you’ll discover something brand new – a dinner and a show experience. The beach club has launched its new Bijoux night with a six course menu and exciting line-up of live performers. Dishes include a nigiri selection, lobster risotto and wagyu short rib, while the stage will highlight musicians, dancers, robots and even aqua acrobats.

Bijoux, Cove Beach Dubai, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, Thursdays, 8pm til late. Tel: (050) 454 6920. @covebeachdubai

Friday December 4

11. See Passenger live at Dubai Opera

Michael Rosenberg, also known as Passenger, is returning to Dubai Opera later this year to perform two gigs on December 4. The folk rock singer-songwriter will be brining his signature sound back to Dubai in what will be his first gig since March. Read all about the upcoming gig and what’s he’s been up to in an interview with What’s On here.

Passenger at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 2pm or 8pm onwards, Friday December 4, from Dhs295. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

12. Get some vitamin sea Bali-inspired beach bar and restaurant Koko Bay has won legions of fans since it opened in September and is usually packed out with people enjoying the relaxed setting. Prop yourself on one of the cool wicker sun loungers for the day to catch those rays and make sure to stick around for the sunset whilst sipping on a cocktail or tucking into a bite or two from the European-Asian inspired menu. Beach days are priced at Dhs100 minimum spend on weekdays and Dhs150 mininum spend on weekends. Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, beach open 12pm onwards. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Saturday December 5

13. Enjoy breakfast in a cool new cafe

Gorgeous new cafe, Forever Rose, has opened its doors at Boxpark – its first location in Dubai. The Instagrammable 2D cafe launched in Abu Dhabi just in February this year and is a big hit. And for a good reason as the cafe’s unique interiors literally look like a page out of a storybook. Nicknamed as the ‘2D’ cafe, the entire room is an illusion, and is also home to a top notch food menu.

Forever Rose Cafe, Al Wasl Road, Boxpark, Dubai. @foreverrosecafe

14. Tuck into a lobster lunch

If you’re looking for a new way to spend a Saturday, Noepe has launched a new lobster lunch between 1pm and 4pm every week. The new menu includes a whole lobster, prepared five different ways, followed by some non-lobster but equally delicious desserts.

Noepe, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 food only. Tel: (04) 602 1234. @noepedxb