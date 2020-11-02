Nothing can compare to a piping hot curry…

Whether you like your curry with rice or naan (or if you like to lap it up like soup), The Noodle House has a menu that will have lovers of gravy lining up around the block.

The menu is limited-edition and serves up curries from five different Asian countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and India. No matter the one you pick, one thing is for sure – it will spice up your life.

All the curry dishes will cost you just Dhs54 and it will be available only during the month of November.

So, What’s on the menu?

From Indonesia, you will find ‘rendang daging’ on the menu, a rich and tender coconut stew made usually with beef.

Fan of Thai curry? There’s ‘Thai gaeng lueang talay’ on the menu – a typically sour yellow curry.

From Malaysia, there’s ‘kari ikan merah’ – a popular Malaysian dish typically made with a combination of fish that is cut into pieces, coconut milk, and a variety of spices.

For the vegetarians out there, try the ‘ginataang kalabas’. The vegetable stew hails from Philippines and is made from pumpkin, coconut milk and spices.

You will be able to pair any of the curries above with rice.

However, with the Indian lamb Madras curry, you’ll get a hot roti. This curry is fairly spicy, so ask your waiter before you place your order.

But that’s not all…

Alongside the curry dishes, The Noodle House has added a line-up of mocktails and cocktails to its regular menu that you can pair with your meal.

Want to cool down the palate after your meal? They have delicious desserts including coconut-themed crème nut brûlée, a spongy mango milk cake, a Japanese-inspired tempura brownie and more. During November, you can enjoy any of these sweet treats for just Dhs15.

You can find the ‘Get Curried Away’ limited-edition menu at The Noodle House at Souk Madinat, Nakheel Mall, or JBR.

Get Curried Away menu, The Noodle House, several locations, only available in November, Dhs54 per curry dish. 800-666 353. thenoodlehouse.com

Images: The Noodle house