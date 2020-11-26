Sponsored: A smashing way to say farewell to 2020…

If ever there was a year that made us want to smash plates and throw crockery, it’s 2020. So, why not give the year the sendoff it deserves with a smashing good time at Opa Dubai.

This perennially popular Greek restaurant, in the Fairmont Dubai, will be ringing in 2021 with fabulous Greek food, live music and, of course, a good old-fashioned plate-smashing session.

Here’s what to expect at Opa Dubai on the last night of 2020.

Let’s start with the most important factor – the food. For Dhs450 per person, Opa Dubai will be serving up a set menu full of tasty Greek favourites. There will be two different menus available, depending on the size of your group, but both will include bread and a variety of dips to warm you up, followed by starters, a main course and dessert.

Want a drink with your meal? There are fantastic options available on the beverage menu for an additional price.

And if you’ve missed travelling this year, Opa Dubai will transport you to the Aegean with its lush Santorini vibe complete with white-and-blue decor, leafy foliage and colourful florals.

To add to the party vibe, international music acts will be playing upbeat tunes throughout the night, lifting your spirits as you await the countdown to New Year’s.

But the best part of it all is undoubtedly the plate-breaking. The custom is linked to kefi – the irrepressible expression of emotion and joy – which is something we could all do with as we wave goodbye to 2020.

Want to book? Here are the details…

To secure your booking, you will need to make full payment by Friday December 25.

Have a mate who’s pulled out? The deadline for cancellations is Monday December 28. Any cancellations made after this will not be refunded.

To reserve your table for this fun-filled night, drop an email to reservations@opadubai.com.

Opa Dubai, first floor, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area, Dubai, Dec 31, 8pm onwards, Dhs450 per person. Tel: (0)4 357 0557. opadubai.com

Images: Opa Dubai