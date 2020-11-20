The incredible show will also be live streamed online…

You’ll be able to bring in the new year with a bang in Downtown Dubai this New Year’s Eve, as Burj Khalifa will have a huge fireworks and light show this year.

Downtown Dubai will be transformed with plenty of decorations and safety measures in place throughout. For guests who wish to attend in person, Emaar guarantees a spectacular show with thermal cameras and social distancing in place.

Burj Park will be a dedicated family area, with food and beverage outlets and large screens displaying New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world.

However, for those who’s prefer to watch from somewhere else, the entire sh0w will be live streamed on a dedicated website to anyone around the world.

Starting from 8.30pm UAE time, the impactful show will include fireworks, laser and lights, as well as a choreographed fountain performance. At 11.58pm stay tuned for the huge countdown finale.

Get ready to welcome 2021 with a huge celebration at this unique and memorable event. Dubai Government health and safety guidelines will be followed throughout, including regular cleaning and disinfection.

Surrounding restaurants, hotels and outlets will be open for guests who want to witness the show from comfort. Stay tuned for our upcoming list of the best place to watch the fireworks in Downtown Dubai.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said: “We want to send a message of hope, happiness and positivity into the world because that is the spirit of Dubai that we have learned from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who continues to inspire what we do with his extraordinary leadership. Here we reinvent ourselves, achieve the impossible and execute the unimaginable, and we are doing that again with Emaar NYE 2021.”

