We tested out the Root’d’s new vegan meal service…

One of the prerequisites of getting a job at What’s On is a bottomless stomach and a boundless appetite. If eating were a competitive sport, the team would be able to retire on our gold medal haul. But sometimes even we need to hit the refresh button on our diets.

Enter Root’d. A cheekily named, healthy meal delivery service in Dubai from the team at Freakin’ Healthy. While there are plenty of healthy meal plans in Dubai, Root’d is 100 per cent vegan.

There are three plans to choose from, including the Weight Management, Balanced Lifestyle, and Detox-Refuel menus. The set-up is simple. You simply choose your plan, then select a week’s worth of dishes, including breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner.

It’s all prepared fresh each day and delivered to your door, so you know you’re getting wholesome meals that are still packed with nutrients.

We tested out the Root’d Balanced Lifestyle meal plan for one week, and here’s what we found…

In our normal lives, we eat a bit of everything, so we did have our doubts as to whether the Root’d vegan meal plan would satisfy us, in terms of both variety and substance.

We needn’t have worried. Over the course of the week, we enjoyed everything from a breakfast wrap filled with Caribbean tofu scramble, to coconut curry, and courgette lasagne.

Highlights included the sweet potato chilli, peanut butter noodles, and a hefty vegan burger that came with a DIY assembly of vegan mayo, pickle relish, coleslaw and umami-packed coconut chips.

There was flavour aplenty in each of the dishes, but if we’re totally honest we’d have to say some of them are not the most visually appealing. Let’s just say there was a lot of brown, soft-textured fare.

We ended the week feeling clean and refreshed – like a gentle detox without ever feeling hungry.

The Root’d vegan meal service is available five days a week for one, two or four weeks. With daily three meals and snacks, it’s priced at Dhs120, plus VAT. Opt for breakfast, lunch and snack, and you’ll pay Dhs72.50, or get lunch, dinner and a snack for Dhs87.50.

Considering it’s all freshly prepared and delivered to your door, the price is very reasonable. Root’d is also offering a 15 per cent discount if you sign up for one or two weeks, and a 20 per cent discount on four-week plans.

To find out more about the Root’d healthy meal delivery service in Dubai, visit: freakinhealthy.com/rootd