If you’re near the Dubai Festival City’s Marsa Creek area on Friday December 11 and happen to see a couple hundred Santa’s out for a run – don’t worry, you’re not seeing things. What you’re actually witnessing is a ‘Santa Run’.

Now in its third edition, the fun run is hosted by Dubai Festival City and it’s open for all ages and abilities.

Want to join in the fun? Here are the details…

There are two distances: 2.5km and 5km, so have your pick depending on your stamina.

The run starts at 8am on December 11 and will cover the Promenade and Marsa Plaza. The doors will open at 6.30am though in case you want to get some stretching done before the run.

Prices for the Santa run cost Dhs119.05 and you’ll get a goody bag to help you look the part. It will include a Santa t-shirt, hat and beard.

However, runners are invited to get creative with their Santa get-up and compete not just in the run, but for a prize for the being the best dressed Santa from the bunch.

There are five prizes up for grabs including festive goodies. Plus, it will make for some fun festive memories and awesome Instagram photos.

Registrations are open and you’ll have until December 9 midnight to sign up. Sign up here.

Commenting on the event, Samer Zabian, Director, Residential & Commercial Property at Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate, said, ‘Now more than ever, health and wellbeing should be a priority and the Dubai Festival City Santa Run is our way to cheer our community during a festive season unlike any while incentivizing them to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.’

The fun run will adhere to all the necessary hygiene and safety measures.

For more details, you can visit this website here.

The Dubai Festival City Santa Run, Dubai Festival City, December 11, tickets cost Dhs119.05, raceme.ae

Images: Getty/supplied