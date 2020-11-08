Dubai’s leader made the remarks during a meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations …

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has praised the UAE’s tolerance, openness and coexistence, in a message he delivered to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

Sheikh Mohammed said, “We believe there is no future for anyone without cooperating with the other and that no nation can isolate itself from the rest of the world. The world learnt this lesson clearly in 2020 with the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.”