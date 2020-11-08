Sheikh Mohammed: UAE's strength lies in tolerance and diversity
Dubai’s leader made the remarks during a meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations …
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has praised the UAE’s tolerance, openness and coexistence, in a message he delivered to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.
#UAE believes in tolerance, openness, and coexistence with all peoples, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum says on UN 75th Anniversary.
Sheikh Mohammed said, “We believe there is no future for anyone without cooperating with the other and that no nation can isolate itself from the rest of the world. The world learnt this lesson clearly in 2020 with the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.”
“This year has been difficult for everyone, with the suspension of people’s movements and a declining global economy, where a lot of people lost their jobs,” he added. “But in the UAE, we tried to create a different model, and we responded to the global call to turn this pandemic challenge into opportunities for innovation, sustainability and human development.”
Sheikh Mohammed likened the UAE’s model to that of the UN, by opening its doors to all. “All nations and peoples realise that true strength and real prosperity comes via cooperation and coordination,” Sheikh Mohammed said, adding “Our strength lies in our diversity and our solidarity.”
His comments come at the same time as the UAE embarks on a massive overhaul of its personal and family laws. Effective immediately, unmarried couples can now live together in the UAE.
The new regulations also offer peace of mind for expat families, with inheritance and separation rules now in line with their home country, rather than the pre-existing local laws.
