Sponsored: Your next six weekends all sorted…

If brunch was an Olympic sport, the UAE would unquestionably win the gold, rally, and then go celebrate at another brunch somewhere across town. Whether you’re looking for a lazy lunch situation, an endless guac-filled party, or just a really good deal on some quality food and drinks from 12.30pm on a Friday – or Saturday for that matter – consult this guide to the best brunches at Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts.

Amala (Jumeirah Zabeel Saray)

Indulge in the flavours of India as you sample over 30 delicacies – perfect for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foodies. From grilled tandoors to fragrant curries, Amala’s Friday brunch is a gourmet experience unlike any other.

Timings: Friday 1pm to 4pm

Prices: From Dhs190

Dhow & Anchor (Jumeirah Beach Hotel)

Gastropub lovers should make a beeline for D&A every Friday or Saturday for a three-course sharing menu featuring British classics. Top tip: book a table on the terrace, which overlooks Burj Al Arab.

Timings: Friday 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Prices: From Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks and sparkling wine.

Summersalt Beach Club (Jumeirah Al Naseem)

Enjoy Mediterranean flavours during a three-course tasting menu available all weekend at Summersalt where dishes are served directly to your beachside table. All brunch guests receive access to the pool and beach after brunch as a live DJ spins.

Timings: Friday and Saturday 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Prices: From Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks.

KAYTO(Jumeirah Al Naseem)

Chef Christian Goya’s hugely-popular restaurant hosts a four-course Nikkei tasting menu brunch whipping up dishes that are inspired by chef’s Japanese-Latin American heritages and paired with intricate cocktails.

Timings: Friday and Saturday 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Prices: From Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks.

Tortuga (Jumeirah Mina A’Salam)

Feast on deliciously authentic Mexican cuisine prepared by Chef Jorge and his team. You’ll be served a three-course meal alongside the city’s best margaritas and mojitos.

Timings: Friday 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Prices: From Dhs270 with soft drinks, Dhs370 with house drinks, Dhs150 for children aged 4 to 11 years.

French Riviera (Jumeirah Al Qasr)

One of Jumeirah’s newest restaurant concepts serves a weekend-long four-course feast crafted by celebrated chef Paolo Mannis. Sip signature cocktails and mocktails inspired by the South of France as you gaze upon inspiring ocean views.

Timings: Friday and Saturday 1pm to 3pm

Prices: From Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks.

For more information, and details of the offers, visit jumeirah.com/en/offers/global-offers/dubai-brunch