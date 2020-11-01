From actors to reality stars, it’s been a busy week for celebs in the UAE…

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

So in case you were wondering who to keep an eye out for at The Dubai Mall, we’ve put together a list of some of the famous faces spotted in Dubai and the UAE this week…

Michele Morrone

Known for: Netflix’s 365 Days

Actor Michele Morrone told us in a recent interview that he’ll be staying in Dubai for a while to work on some projects, including the above campaign with fashion brand Guess.

Chloe Lewis

Known for: British TV show – The Only Way is Essex

Reality personality and new mum Chloe has brought her daughter to Dubai for some winter sun. The pair have been enjoying relaxing beach days for the past week.

Amy Willerton

Known for: British TV presenter and beauty pageant winner

TV presenter Amy Willerton also brought her baby to Dubai last week. The new mum was staying at One&Only Royal Mirage, and went to check out chic beach club Drift Beach Dubai.

John Cleese

Best known for: Legendary British actor – Monty Python, Fawlty Towers, Harry Potter, Shrek…

John Cleese has revealed he’ll be staying in Dubai for a while to work on some exciting projects. One of which will be working with the newly launched Motivate Talent agency, helping out on a series of events over the next two months, as well as entertaining through after-dinner speaking and special appearances at Covid-compliant events.

Amber Davies

Known for: British TV show – Love Island Series 3

Amber Davies is in Dubai at the moment with her boyfriend. The pair are staying at Five Palm Jumeirah and have enjoyed beach days at Drift and Summersalt, as well as dinner at Thiptara.

Tyrone Hermitt

Known for: Model/Influencer

Regular Dubai visitor, Tyrone, is back again enjoying the sights. He was spotted mostly hanging out at Five Palm Jumeirah, as well as jet skiing at JBR.

Kaz Crossley

Known for: British TV show – Love Island Series 4

Kaz has revealed she’ll be staying in Dubai for the next month, however we’re yet to see what she’ll be getting up to while she’s here.

Ellie Brown

Known for: British TV show – Love Island Series 4

Ellie was here with her friend and fellow Love Islander, Stephanie Lam. The pair enjoyed beach days as well as a yacht trip.

Jess Wright

Known for: British TV show – The Only Way is Essex

Jess and her mum Carol extended their trip by another week to enjoy more of what Dubai has to offer, including dinner at Siddharta Lounge and Play.

Megan McKenna

Known for: British TV shows – Ex on the Beach, The Only Way is Essex, Celebrity Big Brother

Megan got plenty of tanning in during her week in Dubai, while she was staying at Westin Mina Seyahi.