From footballers to DJs, it’s been a busy week for celebs in the UAE…

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

So in case you were wondering who to keep an eye out for at The Dubai Mall, we’ve put together a list of some of the famous faces spotted in Dubai and the UAE this week…

Younes Bendjima

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima)

Model and former beau of Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, is currently in Dubai, staying at Address Downtown. The Algerian celebrity recently enjoyed a trip to the desert, where he also took part in a spot of horse riding.

Luis Figo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luís Figo (@luis__figo)

Superstar footballer Luis Figo is in the UAE for the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The famous athlete took part in the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road, as well as a friendly match with several other well-known players.

Salt Bae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

Nusret Gökçe aka Salt Bae is in Dubai at the moment, checking up on his two well-loved restaurants: NusrEt and Salt Bae Burger. He’s been spending a lot of time in the kitchen, working on his world-famous steaks.

MK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MK (@marckinchen)

House DJ MK is in Dubai, and hosted a party at Missippi’s over the weekend. The artist performed on Thursday night, but has also been enjoying time at beach club Drift Beach Dubai.

Demi Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Jones (@demijones1)

Contestant on the most recent series of Love Island, Demi Jones, was recently in Dubai enjoying a quick winter break. She spent some time at Five Palm Jumeirah, as well as the Secret Ladies’ Night at Burj Khalifa.

Wes Nelson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wes Nelson 🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@wes.nelson)

Not long after his most recent Dubai trip, Wes Nelson is back. Known for his appearances on Love Island and The X Factor, the reality star and rapper is staying at Five Palm Jumeirah with some friends.

Sam Gowland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Gowland (@samgowland)

Geordie Shore star Sam Gowland is back in Dubai enjoying a spot of winter sun. He’s been enjoying the best of Dubai’s beach clubs, including White Beach, Nikki Beach and a boat party, while staying at Address Dubai Marina.

Rob Lipsett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Lipsett (@roblipsett)

Fitness Youtube star Rob Lipsett is currently in Dubai with his girlfriend, Linda Smyth. The pair have enjoyed a range of activities including dune bashing with Explorer Tours, beach days and training at outdoor gyms.

Kaz Crossley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaz (@kazcrossley)

Ex-Love Islander Kaz Crossley is still in Dubai, enjoy a four-week trip while the UK remains in lockdown. Along with fellow Love Island contestant Ellie Brown, the pair have enjoyed dinner at Opa, days at the beach, and drinks at Cé La Vi.

Mr Eazi

Oluwatosin Ajibade, also known as Mr Eazi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. The artist was spotted in Miss Lily’s over the weekend, following the release of his song Oh My Gawd with Nicki Minaj.