Save 25 per cent on selected dishes, too…

La Mer hotspot The Bungalow Beach Bar is getting into the festive spirit for the full month of December, unwrapping 25 days of Christmas celebrations.

From December 1, you can snap up a range of drinks for just Dhs25, including mulled wine, sangria, frozen cocktails, house wines and house spirits. The discounted drinks will be available from 5pm to 1am each day, all the way until December 25, which is just the kind of good news we need at the end of this year.

The 25 days of Christmas festivities continue with 25 per cent off a range of tasty dishes from The Bungalow kitchen. Tacos (including seasonally appropriate turkey versions), pizza, hot dogs and quesadillas are all available on the discounted menu.

As we gear up for the big day, The Bungalow will also be hosting a range of festive events on the deck. From 5pm to 8pm on Christmas Eve, pull out your ugliest Christmas jumper for a fun night of yuletide food and drinks, with entertainment by #KeepItOnTheLow.

On the big day itself, celebrate with a Christmas Special evening brunch from 5pm to 8pm, with live DJ sets and a festive menu. Then on December 26, if you’ve still got any juice left in your tank, enjoy Boxing Day On The Deck, from 5pm to 8pm, with DJ Billy Mooring on the tables.

To make things easier, The Bungalow will be offering the same food and drink deals over the course of the three days. The affordable packages include unlimited starters, roast turkey for main course, and Christmas date pudding for dessert.

The Dhs299 deal gives you free-flowing house drinks, mulled wine, sangria, punch and hops. Or, plump for the Dhs359 package and you’ll also get sparkling wine.

The Bungalow Beach Bar, La Mer, Tue to Sun, 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 994 7970 or email info@bungalowdubai.com. bungalowdubai.com